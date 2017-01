#Technology A new Israeli iPhone and iPad app called GroupShot flawlessly cobbles together the best images from a variety of group shots where somebody’s blinking, yawning or clowning.

#Technology Bill Gates called Israel a major player in the high tech world.

#Culture Laplanders from Norway turned to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to learn how to revitalize their traditional language.

#Health An artificial pancreas developed in Israel could revolutionize diabetic care by monitoring blood sugar levels and delivering insulin automatically, even at night.

#Social Action A Syrian refugee has created a website to thank Israelis for the humanitarian aid they have given to displaced Syrians fleeing the country’s civil war.

#Environment Israeli biologists have successfully managed, for the first time, to prepare the flowering of the “Madonna Lily” – a rare white Easter lily – in time for Easter.

#Social Action In Israel, Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers work side by side to aid victims of accident and illness in organizations like United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom and Zaka

#Health An Israeli ‘super-sensor’ has been installed in Sealy mattresses to control snoring problems.

#People A 14-year-old Israeli girl is the new face of Christian Dior after being spotted in a shop.