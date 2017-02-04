#Technology Israel has the highest percentage in the world of home computers per capita.

#People A group of 40 American sheriffs were in Israel last week to learn about Israeli counter-terrorism techniques.

#Environment An Israeli inventor has developed the world’s first cardboard bicycle from recycled materials. The bike is resistant to rain and sun, and costs around $9 each.

#Environment Israel has the largest raptor migration in the world, with hundreds of thousands of African birds of prey crossing as they fan out into Asia.

#Health An Israeli doctor headed the Merck team that developed a vaccine against cervical cancer.

#Health Israeli scientists have found that a drug once used to treat vertigo can now help people lose weight.

#Social Action Israel has one of the world’s only playgrounds totally suitable for special needs children.

#Social Action A new generation of “Sesame Street” programs aimed at teaching tolerance is being produced and broadcast in Israel, Jordan, and in the Palestinian Authority.

#Environment Israeli engineers and agriculturalists developed a revolutionary drip irrigation system to minimize the amount of water used to grow crops.