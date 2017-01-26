Relative to its population, Israel is the largest immigrant-absorbing nation on earth. Immigrants come in search of democracy, religious freedom, and economic opportunity.
#Technology
Prof. Robert Aumann is the fourth Israeli in the last four years to win a Nobel prize.
#Health
Israeli researchers have created a ‘biological pacemaker’ which corrects faulty heart rhythms when injected into the failing hearts of pigs.
#Technology
Life is about to get a lot quieter thanks to an Israeli company, Silentium, that has developed an award-winning noise cancelling technology that can be applied to almost everything – from home appliances to airplane seats.
#Health
An Israeli innovation could make many diagnostic catheterizations for clogged arteries unnecessary.
#Environment
Israel's Gigawatt Global is to build a 7.5-megawatt solar PV field to produce enough electricity for 60,000 households in Burundi's Gitega region. Today only 4% of the population in Burundi have access to electricity.
#Social Action
Israel has helped farmers in Niger develop a horticultural production system called the African Market Garden (AMG).
#Health
Israeli companies are going to require models in their advertisements to take tests to insure that they have a normal BMI (Body mass index).
#Environment
NASA is interested in knowing what Israeli researchers can learn about conditions on Mars by studying the Negev desert.
#Technology
A winning proposal by Israel’s Technion Institute of Technology and Cornell University will form the basis of the future NYTechinstitute in the Big Apple.