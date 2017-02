#Technology AirTrain JFK – the 8.1-mile light rail labrynthe that connects JFK Airport to New York City’s mass transit – is protected by the Israeli-developed Nextiva surveillance system.

#Technology Most of the Windows NT operating system was developed by Microsoft-Israel.

#Technology Millions of American youngsters will soon be able to surf safely in Internet chat rooms thanks to Israeli technology.

#Environment Israeli engineers and agriculturalists developed a revolutionary drip irrigation system to minimize the amount of water used to grow crops.

#Technology An Israeli architect designed the world's scariest bridge across the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in China.

#Health An artificial pancreas developed in Israel could revolutionize diabetic care by monitoring blood sugar levels and delivering insulin automatically, even at night.

#Health Israeli companies are going to require models in their advertisements to take tests to insure that they have a normal BMI (Body mass index).

#Health An Israeli company developed a computerized system for ensuring proper administration of medications, thus removing human error from medical treatment.

#Technology Bill Gates called Israel a major player in the high tech world.