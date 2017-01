#Social Action An Israeli medical delegation from the ‘Save a Child’s Heart’ project recently spent two weeks in China performing open heart surgery on children.

#Health The founder of the Cancer Prevention and Wellness Program at New York’s prestigious Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center is Israeli.

#Health Israeli research shows that a tonsillectomy could be the key to solving sleep apnea in children.

#Technology Motorola has its largest R&D center outside of the US in Israel.

#Technology An Israeli smartphone app already in use worldwide enables drivers to avoid jams, and navigate their way through crowded city streets, using data from their phone’s GPS.

#Health An Israeli pharma company is testing an advanced weapon against pancreatic and prostate cancer.

#Health Israeli researchers have shown that a daily dosage of Vitamin E is effective in helping to regain hearing loss.

#Social Action When Golda Meir was elected Prime Minister of Israel in 1969, she became the world’s second elected female leader in modern times.

#Social Action In 1984 and 1991, Israel airlifted a total of 22,000 Ethiopian Jews at risk in Ethiopia to safety in Israel.