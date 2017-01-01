#Health Israeli researchers have discovered a new way to create effective substitutes for antibiotics based on a combination of amino acids and fatty acids.

#Technology Prof. Robert Aumann is the fourth Israeli in the last four years to win a Nobel prize.

#Health An Israeli research team has found that the combination of electrical stimulation and chemotherapy makes cancerous metastases disappear.

#Health An Israeli computer program has been clinically proven to accurately provide a prognosis of how effective chemotherapy will be for breast cancer patients.

#Technology AirTrain JFK – the 8.1-mile light rail labrynthe that connects JFK Airport to New York City’s mass transit – is protected by the Israeli-developed Nextiva surveillance system.

#Social Action Children injured in the school siege in Beslan, Russia in 2004 were able to convalesce at an Israeli coastal resort in Ashkelon – at the invitation of that city’s mayor.

#Health An Israeli company has developed a smart bracelet to be worn by staff workers in hospital to make sure they wash their hands after contact with patients . Currently about 100,000 people a year in the US die of infections they contract in hospitals and clean hands can eliminate most of these infections.

#Health Israeli diagnostic company Novamed has developed a home diagnostics product that can detect a heart attack even before it takes place.