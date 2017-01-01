AirTrain JFK – the 8.1-mile light rail labrynthe that connects JFK Airport to New York City’s mass transit – is protected by the Israeli-developed Nextiva surveillance system.
#Social Action
Children injured in the school siege in Beslan, Russia in 2004 were able to convalesce at an Israeli coastal resort in Ashkelon – at the invitation of that city’s mayor.
#Health
An Israeli company has developed a smart bracelet to be worn by staff workers in hospital to make sure they wash their hands after contact with patients. Currently about 100,000 people a year in the US die of infections they contract in hospitals and clean hands can eliminate most of these infections.
#Health
Israeli diagnostic company Novamed has developed a home diagnostics product that can detect a heart attack even before it takes place.
#Technology
Developers of Israel's missile defense system, Iron Dome, which became the hero of the 2014 conflict in Gaza, used some components from a toy car bought at Toys R Us to make the first prototype.