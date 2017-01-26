#Social Action Relative to its population, Israel is the largest immigrant-absorbing nation on earth. Immigrants come in search of democracy, religious freedom, and economic opportunity.

#Technology Prof. Robert Aumann is the fourth Israeli in the last four years to win a Nobel prize.

#Health Israeli researchers have created a ‘biological pacemaker’ which corrects faulty heart rhythms when injected into the failing hearts of pigs.

#Technology Life is about to get a lot quieter thanks to an Israeli company, Silentium, that has developed an award-winning noise cancelling technology that can be applied to almost everything – from home appliances to airplane seats.

#Health An Israeli innovation could make many diagnostic catheterizations for clogged arteries unnecessary.

#Environment Israel's Gigawatt Global is to build a 7.5-megawatt solar PV field to produce enough electricity for 60,000 households in Burundi's Gitega region. Today only 4% of the population in Burundi have access to electricity.

#Social Action Israel has helped farmers in Niger develop a horticultural production system called the African Market Garden (AMG).

#Health Israeli companies are going to require models in their advertisements to take tests to insure that they have a normal BMI (Body mass index).

#Environment NASA is interested in knowing what Israeli researchers can learn about conditions on Mars by studying the Negev desert.