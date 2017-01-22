#Social Action In 1984 and 1991, Israel airlifted a total of 22,000 Ethiopian Jews at risk in Ethiopia to safety in Israel.

#Environment An Israeli conservationist has managed to jail more than 1,300 major wildlife traffickers in Africa through his wildlife conservation organization, the Last Great Ape Organization

#Environment Israel is the only country in the world that entered the 21st century with a net gain in its number of trees.

#Technology Both Microsoft and Cisco built their only R&D facilities outside the US in Israel.

#Technology Life is about to get a lot quieter thanks to an Israeli company, Silentium, that has developed an award-winning noise cancelling technology that can be applied to almost everything – from home appliances to airplane seats.

#Health Israeli scientists developed the first fully computerized, no-radiation, diagnostic instrumentation for breast cancer.

#Technology Israel's most beloved chocolate pudding -- Milky -- is the most successful dairy product in the local market since its debut in 1979. The pudding has a secret whipped cream topping and only five people are said to know the recipe.

#Environment An Israeli two-flush system is saving Americans billions of gallons of water a year.

#Technology Israeli company Project RAY has developed the world’s first smartphone for people with visual disabilities , opening up the benefits of digital access to a population excluded up to now. Already in use in Israel, the smartphone is now launching in the US.