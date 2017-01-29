#Health Israeli scientists have alleviated Parkinson’s-like symptoms in rats.

#People An Israeli strategist has guided numerous UK sporting organizations to new heights with his ‘Winning Formula’.

#Health Israeli microbiologists have developed the first passive vaccine against the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

#Social Action Since February 2013, more than 2,600 Syrian women, men and children have made their way across the Syrian-Israeli border to be treated for free in Israeli hospitals – regardless of the fact that Syria is an enemy state of Israel.

#Technology Israeli air force pilot technology is being used to train American college basketball and hockey players.

#Health Israeli scientists have found that a drug once used to treat vertigo can now help people lose weight.

#Technology Prof. Robert Aumann is the fourth Israeli in the last four years to win a Nobel prize.

#Technology Israel's most beloved chocolate pudding -- Milky -- is the most successful dairy product in the local market since its debut in 1979. The pudding has a secret whipped cream topping and only five people are said to know the recipe.

#Health Israeli research shows that a tonsillectomy could be the key to solving sleep apnea in children.