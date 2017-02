#Social Action Israel has one of the world’s only playgrounds totally suitable for special needs children.

#Health An Israeli-initiated project is drastically lowering the mortality rate of Ethiopian children infected with the AIDS/HIV virus.

#People An Israeli ornithologist is utilizing barn owls to rid large cities of rodent problems.

#Health Israeli researchers have discovered a new way to create effective substitutes for antibiotics based on a combination of amino acids and fatty acids.

#Health Superbugs are now the leading cause of preventable death in the developed world.

#Environment Israeli company HomeBioGas has developed anaerobic biodigesters that can turn food scraps and animal manure into clean biogas for cooking, heating and lighting.

#Technology A small Israeli-Arab village in the Lower Galilee has one of the highest numbers of doctors per capita in the world

#Technology Israeli mini-unmanned aerial vehicles are being used by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

#Social Action A Syrian refugee has created a website to thank Israelis for the humanitarian aid they have given to displaced Syrians fleeing the country’s civil war.