Israel has the highest percentage in the world of home computers per capita.
#People
A group of 40 American sheriffs were in Israel last week to learn about Israeli counter-terrorism techniques.
#Environment
An Israeli inventor has developed the world’s first cardboard bicycle from recycled materials. The bike is resistant to rain and sun, and costs around $9 each.
#Environment
Israel has the largest raptor migration in the world, with hundreds of thousands of African birds of prey crossing as they fan out into Asia.
#Health
An Israeli doctor headed the Merck team that developed a vaccine against cervical cancer.
#Health
Israeli scientists have found that a drug once used to treat vertigo can now help people lose weight.
#Social Action
Israel has one of the world’s only playgrounds totally suitable for special needs children.
#Social Action
A new generation of “Sesame Street” programs aimed at teaching tolerance is being produced and broadcast in Israel, Jordan, and in the Palestinian Authority.
#Environment
Israeli engineers and agriculturalists developed a revolutionary drip irrigation system to minimize the amount of water used to grow crops.
#Environment
Israel's Gigawatt Global is to build a 7.5-megawatt solar PV field to produce enough electricity for 60,000 households in Burundi's Gitega region. Today only 4% of the population in Burundi have access to electricity.