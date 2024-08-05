This article is being updated regularly! Below is a list of recent updates:

August 4: Several airlines cancel flights in response to tensions with Iran.

July 21: Hong-Kong’s Cathay Airline cancels all Israel flights until May 2025.

May 15: Air Canada delays flights until August 5. Wizz cancels Summer flights; EasyJet resumes flights.

Air travel to Israel was considerably muddied up by the tragic events of October 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza. Following Hamas’ shock attack in Southern Israel, international airlines around the world temporarily halted their routes to Israel, leaving a surprising lack of options for those wishing to make their way in and out of the country.

With airlines around the world delaying and resuming their flights to Israel seemingly every few days, prospective travelers may want to know which are also planning their returns to the Holy Land, and which are currently offering flights.

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport. Photo by Chameleons Eye, Shutterstock.

The below list is subject to change as events continue to unfold (and there’s definitely a lot unfolding), but here’s a look at what’s going where as of August 4, 2024:

(Note: Delta, Fly Dubai, Iberia Express, Vueling and Wizz Air all announced cancellations until August 4th. If these cancellations are further extended, the below list will be updated to reflect this.)

Airlines currently offering flights to and from Israel (in alphabetical order).

Air France (Europe)

Austrian Airlines (Europe)

Arkia (Europe, Middle East)

Azerbaijan Airlines (Europe)

Blue Bird (Europe, Middle East)

British Airways (Europe)

Brussels Airlines (Europe)

Bulgaria Air (Europe)

Cyprus Airways (Europe)

Delta (North America)

Easyjet (Europe)

El Al (Europe, North America, Asia, Africa)

Ethiopian Airlines (Africa)

Etihad Airways (Middle East)

Eurowings (Europe)

Finnair (Europe)

FlyDubai (Middle East)

Georgian Airways (Europe)

Hainan Airlines (Asia)

Heisaki (Europe)

Iberia (Europe)

Israir (Europe, Middle East)

Korean Air (Asia)

Ryanair (Europe)

Smart Wings (Europe)

Sun D’Or (Middle East)

Swiss (Europe)

Transavia (Europe)

TUS Airways (Europe, Middle East)

Vueling (Europe)

Wizz Air (Europe)

Airlines currently postponing Israel flights:

Aegean Airlines (Europe) – flights canceled through August 6

Air Canada (North America) – Flights to Israel temporarily suspended until August 5. (Updated May 15)

Air Europa (Europe) – flights canceled through August 7

Air India (Asia) – flights canceled through August 8

Cathay Pacific (Asia) – Flights to Israel postponed until May 27, 2025. (Updated July 21)

ITA (Europe) – flights canceled through August 5

KLM (Europe) – flights canceled through October 26

LOT (Europe) – flights canceled through August 5

Lufthansa (Europe) – flights canceled through August 9

United Airlines (North America) – flights canceled through August 9