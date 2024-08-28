Meet the Israeli athletes heading to the Paris Paralympics

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, which begins tomorrow, August 28, and ends on September 8, Israel’s contingent is shaping up to be a force to reckon with.

The squad has some of the same athletes who led Israel’s Paralympic team to earn six gold medals, two silvers and one bronze from the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, setting some new records in this Olympic competition for people with physical disabilities. Eight of those nine medals were won in swimming.

Here’s a rundown of the athletes who will represent the country at the event this summer:

Badminton

Israel is sending two badminton players to this year’s competition: competing in women’s singles will be Nina Gorodetzky, and Amir Levy will compete in the men’s singles.

Boccia

The Israeli athlete competing in this year’s ball-throwing competition, Boccia, will be Nadav Levi.

Goalball

Goalball is a Paralympic sport designed for athletes with visual impairments. The aim is to score goals by rolling a ball with bells into the opponents’ goal while defending your own.

The women’s goalball team is made up of six blind and visually impaired athletes: Gal Hamrani, Lihi Ben David, Elham Mahamid Rozin, Roni Ohayon, Ori Mizrahi and Noa Malka.

Israel’s women’s goalball team, with dogs Dylan and Rudy, from left: Roni Ohayon, Lihi Ben David, Gal Hamrani, Ori Mizrahi, Elham Mahamid Rozin, Noa Malka. Photo by Keren Isaacson

Hand Biking

Amit Hasdai: Overcoming paralysis on his right side, Hasdai’s resilience and determination drive him forward as he competes in hand biking events.

Kayaking (Para Canoeing)

Former dancer Talia Eilat and medical doctor Irina Shafir will journey to the Paralympics in order to compete as Israel’s Para Canoe contestants.

Paralympian Talia Eilat. Photo by Ronit Cohen

Rowing

A pediatric physiotherapist by trade, Moran Samuel became a rowing powerhouse following a spinal cord aneurysm that left her lower limbs paralyzed. She is no stranger to the Paralympic stage: she participated at London, won a bronze medal in Rio and claimed a silver medal in Tokyo.

Paralympian Moran Samuel. Photo by Reuven Magnagey

After a serious injury sustained during operational activity, Shmulik Daniel‘s resilience shines through as he gears up for his second men’s sculls Paralympic appearance after a sixth-place finish in Tokyo.

Paralympic rower Shmulik Daniel. Photo by Reuven Magnagey

Shooting

Overcoming cerebral palsy, Yulia Chernoy‘s determination and marksmanship make her a formidable competitor in shooting events.

Paralympian Yulia Chernoy. Photo by Guy Strick

Finally, competing together in the mixed double sculls are rowers Saleh Shahin and Shahar Milfelder.

Swimming

Confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, Ami Omer Dadaon’s accomplishments in the pool speak volumes, including two gold medals, a silver medal and a world record — all won at Tokyo Paralympics.

Paralympian Ami Omer Dadaon. Photo by Esnat Pliss Doar

Born deaf-mute and paralyzed in his lower limbs due to an early-childhood accident, Iyad Shalabi is the first Muslim Israeli to win a Paralympic or Olympic medal. His swimming prowess has earned him a place once again at the upcoming Paralympic Games.

Paralympian Iyad Shalabi. Photo by Esnat Pliss Doar

The Israeli Paralympic swimming roster will be filled out by Veronika Guirenko and twin brothers Ariel Malyar and Mark Malyar.

Taekwondo

Despite losing both hands in a tragic accident, Asaf Yasur‘s passion for taekwondo knows no bounds as he trains vigorously for his Paralympic debut.

Paralympian Asaf Yasur, right. Photo by Lilach Weiss Rosenberg

Overcoming the loss of his right hand due to electrocution, Adnan Milad‘s determination and spirit make him a force to be reckoned with in taekwondo competitions.

Paralympian Adnan Milad, left. Photo by Lilach Weiss Rosenberg

Wheelchair Tennis

Competing separately for Israel in wheelchair tennis men’s singles , and together for men’s doubles, will be Adam Berdichevsky and Sergei Lysov. In women’s singles, Maayan Zikri; and competing in quads singles will be Guy Sasson.

With each athlete bringing their unique story of resilience and determination, the Israeli Paralympic delegation is poised to inspire and captivate audiences on the world stage in Paris.

