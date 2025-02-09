10 of the most romantic places in Israel for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day upon us, advertising and marketing blitzes on how to show your love are everywhere. Instead of buying the usual gifts, why not take the one you love on a romantic day out?

In fact, finding that ultimate romantic spot is a worthwhile quest any time of year.

With beautiful countryside, incredible beaches, spectacular public gardens and great weather year round, Israel offers up a plethora of places perfect for rekindling your love.

Get started with these suggestions from ISRAEL21c:

Wohl Rose Garden, Jerusalem

View of Jerusalem from the Wohl Rose Garden. Photo by Andrew Baum via Shutterstock

The rose has long been a symbol of love and romance. And Israel is one of the world’s largest producers of flowers, especially roses.

So, where better to head than the Wohl Rose Garden in Jerusalem for a romantic stroll?

A walk along the path, past 15,000 rose bushes representing more than 400 varieties, is one of the most romantic ways to celebrate your love. The garden is also set up with secluded benches to keep couples from being disturbed during romantic pauses.

The Ramon Crater

View of the Beresheet luxury hotel that towers over cliffs which slope down into the Ramon Crater. Photo by Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

The world’s largest erosion crater, known as the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon in Hebrew), is not only a geological wonder. It is also one of the most romantic places for a couple in love to visit.

Located in the small local council of Mitzpeh Ramon, deep in Israel’s south, the crater has been attracting more and more tourists, as more Israelis learn about its uniqueness. In fact, rocks at the bottom of the crater are believed to be over 200 million years old.

Lookout points of the crater, specifically, have become very popular among couples due to the awe-inspiring views and romantic atmosphere. The luxury Beresheet Hotel, built right on the edge of the crater, opened in 2011 and has become a favorite marriage proposal spot among Israelis.

El Mona Gardens, Julis, Western Galilee

El Mona Gardens. Via wikimedia.org

Follow the brides and grooms to the Druze village of Julis in the Western Galilee. This off-the-beaten-track community is the setting for the magical El Mona Garden, a privately owned garden that is open to the public.

The gardens boast a waterfall, fruit trees, countless flowers, mosaic artwork, wooden and stone sculptures and perhaps most importantly, secluded corners for a romantic rendezvous.

A local family has tended to this delightful leafy setting for over three generations and welcomes visitors to stroll around the grounds. There’s a reason northern residents of every ethnicity – Jews, Christians, Druze and Muslims – have turned this garden into one of the top pilgrimage sites for pre-wedding photography.

Tower of David Museum, Jerusalem

Tower of David. Photo by Naama Barak

A night stroll in Jerusalem’s Old City is always romantic. But Cupid’s arrow seems to be pointing specifically at the Tower of David Museum in the capital.

Watch the sunset from the top of the citadel and enjoy the Night Spectacular show — a breathtaking sound and light show projected directly onto the 3,000-year-old walls.

Ambling along the museum’s ancient stone ramparts with their intimate nooks and crannies is another common romantic pastime. Just the right place for a kiss.

Old Jaffa, Tel Aviv-Yafo

The old and the new combine in Jaffa to create a backdrop like no other. Oleg Zaslavsky via Shutterstock.com

There are many romantic spots in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, but Old Jaffa is by far the most dreamy.

Take the arm of someone you love and walk along the beach promenade from Tel Aviv southward to Jaffa. Enjoy spectacular views of the beaches and the sun-drenched waves of the Mediterranean Sea.

The renovated Jaffa Harbor pier is a beautiful place to walk around or dine. Or climb up the stairs to the old winding stone alleyways that lead past quaint galleries and cafes to the popular Kedumim Square.

Old Jaffa is a picturesque district that offers a blend of European ambiance with Middle Eastern warmth – and perfect for a passion-filled day or night out.

Beaches

Diamond Beach, Golan Heights. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

With 186 miles of sandy beaches, Israel’s shore has countless romantic picnic spots. It doesn’t matter where you are in Israel, you probably have access to a beach, well, unless you’re in the desert (don’t worry, we’ve got you covered also).

And the good thing about beaches is that they are a quintessential spot for romance, especially at sunset.

If you’re looking for a simple Valentine’s Day idea, just pack a picnic basket, blanket and a good bottle of Israeli wine and relax to the sound of the waves with your loved one.

Hot-air balloon ride over the Negev

Hot-air balloon show in the western Negev. Photo by ChameleonsEye via Shutterstock



How about a romantic hot-air balloon ride? There’s a reason so many people have gotten engaged – and some even married – in a flying basket above the ground.

Taking to the sky in a hot-air balloon is an unforgettable experience wherever you are. But taking a ride over Israel’s northern Negev area is all the more special. Float in the air over fields of flowers, plantations and historical sites.

While there’s a range of extreme sports in Israel, hot-air ballooning is best done as a couple. After all, it’s said that love is in the air.

Don’t forget to bring champagne.

Carmel Forest Spa, Carmel Forest Nature Reserve

Carmel Forest Spa in northwest Israel. Photo: courtesy

Aaaah. That’s the best way to describe a visit to what is considered the best spa in Israel, the Carmel Forest Spa.

Situated in the heart of the Carmel Forest nature reserve, just outside of Haifa, this is the place to come to unwind.

It’s a child-free zone, so get ready for ultimate pampering and relaxation.

The spa hotel includes two swimming pools, authentic Turkish bath, wet and dry saunas, a fitness room and tennis courts. And, of course, a battery of masseurs ready to knead out every knot in your body.

The spa offers different couples packages – so go ahead and splurge. You’ll come away from this place feeling revitalized and refreshed.

Caesarea National Park

The remains of the port of King Herod in Caesarea. Photo by kavram via Shutterstock

Founded by King Herod 2000 years ago, the ancient port city of Caesarea is one of the most fascinating archeological sites in Israel. The ancient remains inside the Caesarea National Park date back mostly to Roman and Byzantine times, and include a hippodrome, with frescoes and stone seating.

The beachfront ruins, which also include an ancient harbor and a palace, have for years been popular among couples in general, and especially among newlyweds taking their wedding day pictures.

In fact, if you take a stroll along the beach inside the national park, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble across a bride in a wedding dress and a groom posing for profesional photos.

Sde Boker, Negev Desert

Although the tombs of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, and his wife, Paula, may not sound like the most romantic of spots to have a date, anyone who has been there knows the opposite is true.

Surrounded by a beautiful arid-land park, the tombs are located at the most romantic sightseeing place in Israel.

Find a bench or a boulder and take in the breathtaking views of the Zin Valley. If you’re feeling in the mood for something a little more active, two short trails nearby – Ein Ovdat and Ein Akev – give visitors a closer view of the captivating desert scenery.

