An endangered vulture chick stranded on a cliff ledge in the Judean desert became the unlikely poster child for the Israeli drone industry.

Griffon vultures are monogamous and increasingly rare. Hundreds of pairs could be found in the skies over Israel until the 1950s. Today, fewer than 60 pairs remain.

So, when a chick was born in February to the happy pair K74 (female) andT49 (male), conservationists were overjoyed.

Mother, father and baby were monitored by Israel Raptor Nest Cam in a project coordinated by the Israeli Nature Parks Authority and the Israel Ornithological Center of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.

All seemed to be going well, with both parents bringing food to the chick until it was able to hunt by itself.

Then disaster struck.

In June, K74 flew into a power line and was electrocuted. The suddenly single dad, T49, was not able to care for his offspring alone.

At first, conservationists thought about sending a human climber to take the chick into captivity – not an ideal situation, but at least it would be fed properly and have a chance to survive.

Then another option was suggested. What if carrion could be sent to the chick – by drone? That would allow the chick to continue to live in the wild until it was old enough to fly.

But the chick’s location on an isolated cliff was difficult to reach. Standard drones, flown by joystick, would most likely crash before delivering their payload.

Israeli startup Xtend came to the rescue.

Xtend’s software and hardware allows drone operators to don a pair of virtual reality goggles so they can see what the drone sees in 3D. The operator then controls the drone by pointing.

“You move your finger like a laser pointer and the drone moves,” Matteo Shapiro, Xtend’s chief experience officer, told ISRAEL21c last year. “If you point at the end of a tree, the drone knows you’re pointing to the edge of that tree.”

That’s a far cry from most commercial drones, which Shapiro told us “have a basic ability to go up and down, left and right. The movement is not terribly accurate. It’s mainly to take photos.”

Baby gets its food

Xtend was already working with the Israel Defense Forces’ Yahalom combat engineering corps, which is responsible for explosives removal.

The conservationists contacted the army and asked if they could pilot a drone to drop food for the vulture chick.

Volunteers from the Yahalom unit prepared for the mission by making a mock-up of the nest site on an IDF base and conducting several practice flights. When they were confident it would work, a “Mama” drone, powered by Xtend’s Wolverine platform, made the delivery.

כנגד כל הסיכויים, הגוזל היתום פרח מהקן בזכות רחפן ואב אלמן ומסור! כנגד כל הסיכויים, הגוזל היתום פרח מהקן בזכות רחפן ואב אלמן ומסור! והכל בשידור חי!כנגד כל הסיכויים ובזכות שיתוף פעולה יוצא דופן, בין הטכנולוגיה המתקדמת בעולם לבין אב אלמן ומסור, הגוזל היתום פרח הבוקר (26.7.20), 136 יום לאחר בקיעתו המרגשת לעיני מצלמות האונליין (12.3.20) ו-52 יום לאחר מותה הטרגי של אימו עקב התנגשותה בקו מתח עליון (4.6.20) :(אז בחודש האחרון הרחפן המשוכלל מילא את החלל שהשאירה אימו של הגוזל, נקבת הנשר (K70), וסיפק לו מזון מדי 2-4~ ימים בשלב בו הגוזל אמור לצרוך כמות בשר יומית של 500~ גרם. כל זאת, יחד עם האב האלמן (T99) שלא וויתר והמשיך להאכיל את גוזלו היתום מדי יום. מחויבות הורית מדהימה!כזכור, עובדי רשות הטבע והגנים וצוות Israel Raptor Nest Cam – עופות דורסים בשידור חי לא נשארו אדישים למצבו של הגוזל היתום. מייד עם היוודע דבר מותה של אימו עקב התנגשות בכבל מתח של חברת החשמל, וההבנה כי הזכר נותר לבדו להאכיל ולטפל בגוזלו היתום, התכנס צוות חשיבה משותף אשר שקל ובחן לעומק את כל האפשרויות הקיימות כדי להבטיח שהגוזל יפרח בהצלחה מהקן. אחת מהאפשרויות שהועלו הייתה לספק לגוזל מזון ע"י רחפן מיוחד אשר יישא מזון אל תוך הקן!אבל, מכיוון שזה מעולם לא נעשה, רט"ג פנתה אל חברת XTEND המפתחת טכנולוגיות פורצות דרך לממשק אדם מכונה, ופיתחה מערכת הפעלה ייחודית המאפשרת הטסה של רחפנים בסביבות מורכבות ובתמרונים מסובכים. יחידת עילית למשימות מיוחדות ב צה"ל – צבא ההגנה לישראל נרתמה גם היא למשימה ולוחמיה הפעילו את הרחפנים במיומנות מקצועית. החברים מ Negev Zoo נרתמו גם הם למשימה וסיפקו לנו מזון איכותי וטעים ;) באופן תדיר. המזון הועשר בוויטמינים ובתוספי מזון שסופקו ע"י גרעין הרבייה לנשרים של פרויקט "פורשים כנף". ברגע שכולם הבינו שמדובר במשימת הצלה של גוזל בסכנת הכחדה הם נרתמו מיד למשימה, ובהתנדבות מלאה!!! אז הפריחה המוצלחת הבוקר היא בזכותכם חברים!חשוב להבין כי בנשרים הטיפול ההורי של הזכר אינו נופל מזה של הנקבה, אבל תמיד בשניים. בכל המקרים הקודמים בישראל, הורה יחיד נכשל בטיפול הגוזל. אז עכשיו הגוזל נכנס אל "תקופת הפריחה" הארוכה של הנשרים. אך מכיוון שזו תקופה שטומנת בחובה סכנות רבות עקב חוסר ניסיונו של הפרחון במעוף בטוח (פציעות ושברים עקב תעופה לקויה, תשישות ורעב עקב חוסר ניסיון בהגעה אל אזורי ההאכלה, אינן תופעות נדירות) ומכיוון שמעתה האב יאכיל לבדו את הגוזל, אנחנו בהחלט מקווים שהגוזל יצלח את התקופה הזו בהצלחה ואף יגדל להיות נשר בוגר שיאושש את אוכלוסיית הנשרים הישראלית הנמצאת בסכנת הכחדה. אוהד הצופה Ohad Hatzofe, אקולוג העופות של רט"ג מוסיף: "ההתרגשות כפולה ומכופלת: ראשית, נשר זה הוא עוד תוספת עתידית לאוכלוסיית הנשרים הנמצאת בסכנת הכחדה ונמצאת בשלב קריטי להמשך קיומה ומכך גם עתידו של המין במזרח התיכון. וכמו בכל אוכלוסייה קטנה – כל פרט חשוב. שנית, פעם ראשונה שהצלחנו להביא לפריחה גוזל שאיבד, בגלל האדם, את אחד מהוריו, מבלי צורך להוציאו מסביבתו הטבעית, התערבות שמקטינה את סיכויי שרידתו בטבע".יא-אללה שלו! המלך של העופות!(הבהרה: הרחפן בסרטון מטושטש מטעמי ביטחון שדה). לצפייה ישירה בקן הנשרים Griffon vulture nest ובקן הרחמים Egyptian vulturehttps://www.birds.org.il/he/camerasרוצים להישאר מעודכנים בחדשות מהטבע הישראלי? לחצו LIKE לדף הפייסבוק, לחצו על כפתור ה- Following וסמנו See First בראש העמודGuilad Friedemann Dan Alon Ohad Hatzofe Tzur Netzer @Amir Shafir @Tomer Nachmani @Nikita Podoreyev Yossi Sadeh Ygal Miller Nili Anglister Yotam Orchan Arad Ben David Yuval Dax Meidad Goren Negev Birding Jonathan Meyrav Ron Efrat Leor Dor Yael Lehnardt Asaf Tsoar Shimshon Fishler Yanir Ben Arie Iftach Dvash Omri Salner @יבגני קמינסקי @Lior Kerem @זהבה סיגל@צחי כהן @Tomer Mizrachi @אשר לב זהב Yossi Leshemרשות הטבע והגניםהחברה להגנת הטבעאתר הצפרות הישראלי פורסם על ידי ‏Israel Raptor Nest Cam – עופות דורסים בשידור חי‏ ב- יום ראשון, 26 ביולי 2020

It worked. The chick received the carrion it needed. And the father vulture was not scared off by the drone, as can happen. (Drones are often used as a kind of scarecrow.)

Mama drone kept up her delivery routine every two to three days for the next month until, by the end of July, the little vulture was old enough to fly and hunt for food. It is now thriving in the wild.

Which is good news for bird lovers, since vultures in Israel have been at risk from not only accidents with power lines but deliberate poisoning by farmers trying to protect their livestock from predators. A mass poisoning in May 2019 killed eight vultures, wiping out nearly half their population in the Golan Heights. In 1998, some 40 vultures were found dead after eating the carcasses of poisoned cattle or wild animals.

When asked if he ever imagined his company’s technology would be used to save an endangered vulture, CEO Aviv Shapiro told ITV’s News at 10 that it was “a use case we never thought about. When you open a company, you build something for a certain market. You don’t think about all the possibilities you might find.”

Homeland and civil security

Xtend caught ISRAEL21c’s attention in 2019 when the company proposed a solution to the “fire-kite” incendiary devices being flown from the Gaza Strip into Israel on kites and balloons.

Xtend’s cofounders, Matteo Shapiro and his brother Aviv, originally conceived the idea for their VR goggles as a way to commercialize “drone racing,” a niche sport where participants race UAVs against each other at speeds of up to 200 miles an hour.

They quickly realized that homeland security could benefit from the same approach. “This is where the biggest gap exists, one that can be well identified and solved,” Matteo told ISRAEL21c last year.

The IDF has since become Xtend’s largest client; you can see in this video how Xtend’s Skylord system shoots down enemy drones.

Xtend recently added civil security to its possible use cases. If a commercial or residential facility has an active break-in, an Xtend VR-piloted drone, located in an on-site “nest,” can quickly get to the location to confront the intruder.

“Not that many people will continue with a burglary if a drone is shouting at them and flashing lights,” Shapira said. The next version, he hinted, may be equipped with tasers to further deter the bad guys.

The Shapiro brothers had previously sold their company Replay Technologies — a system for seamlessly stitching together images taken from high-definition cameras set up around a sports stadium into a 360-degree immersive views for home viewers — to Intel in 2016 for $175 million.

For more information about how Xtend can help your baby vultures – or stop a burglary, click here