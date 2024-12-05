24 incredible scientific discoveries made in 2024 

2024, for all of its challenges, has seen a remarkable amount of scientific discoveries by Israeli researchers across various disciplines.

From novel approaches to treating cancer to unraveling the intricacies of the human gut biome, these findings not only expand our understanding of the world but also pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the future.

Let’s delve into 24 of the most fascinating discoveries made by Israeli scientists in 2024:

There’s a link between heart attacks and cancer

We now know the reason for a greater risk of cancer among heart attack survivors, and how to prevent it. Photo via Shutterstock

Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University and Sheba Medical Center made a breakthrough in understanding why heart attack survivors are at higher risk of developing cancer.

They discovered that tiny bubbles released by the healing heart, called small extracellular vesicles (sEVs), promote cancer cell growth throughout the body. By inhibiting these sEVs using drugs such as spironolactone, researchers slowed tumor growth in animal tests by 30 percent.

This finding could lead to improved treatments for cardiac patients to reduce their cancer risks.

Test-tube testicles

Scientists from Bar-Ilan University developed a process to create the world’s first “test-tube testes” – lab-made gonads composed of real testicle cells.

The testes were grown from a carefully cultivated collection of mouse cells, and are practically identical to organic testes and the complex network of sperm tubes that they carry.

It’s still unclear as to whether or not these lab-grown treasures are capable of producing sperm, but the team behind their creation is hoping for a future where artificial testicles grown from human cells can be used in clinical intervention scenarios — perhaps even in vitro testicle copies that could enable cancer patients with damaged reproductive organs to reproduce.

These detached danglers offer a golden opportunity for scientific advancement in the fields of fetal sex determination and male infertility solutions.

A way to help women with eating disorders

At Hebrew University, researchers found that training “restrained eaters” to be more flexible in responding to food cues significantly improved their attitudes toward high-calorie foods.

Traditionally, attempts to disrupt restrained eating patterns involved eliminating inhibitory food responses, but this often led to increased food consumption and heightened food-related anxiety.

The new approach of balancing responses to food cues offers a more positive emotional reaction to food among restrained eaters, and new hope for enhancing eating behaviors in those with disorders like anorexia and bulimia.

Plants extend coronary bypass patient lifespans

Plants, like these on a rooftop in Rishon LeZion in central Israel, can lower the risk of mortality for cardiac patients. Photo by rontav via Shutterstock.com

Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University conducted a groundbreaking study showing that heart patients living in green, plant-rich spaces experienced a 7% lower risk of mortality compared to those in non-green areas during the 12-year post-surgery period.

The researchers attribute this benefit to factors like cleaner air, increased physical activity, a calmer atmosphere, and an overall better quality of life, highlighting the importance of green environments in aiding recovery from major medical procedures like bypass surgery.

New species of yeast can fight deadly fungus

Kazachstania weizmannii, a new species of yeast, could fight off Candida albicans infections. Photo courtesy of the Weizmann Institute of Science

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science identified a new species of yeast named “Kazachstania weizmannii.” This discovery carries potential in fighting Candida albicans, a harmful yeast responsible for around 200,000 deaths per year.

K. weizmannii, reminiscent of sourdough yeasts, coexists peacefully in mice intestines even under immune-suppressed conditions. Initial human gut samples hint at its ability to compete with Candida species, signaling promise for improved treatment options against invasive candidiasis.

Low testosterone is associated with high anxiety

Scientists from Ben-Gurion University discovered a crucial link between low testosterone levels and high anxiety in a recent study published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Through experiments on rats, the team identified a key brain receptor, tachykinin receptor 3 (TACR3), as the crucial element connecting mental state with testosterone levels.

The implications extend to human health, as individuals with abnormal TACR3 may face issues such as micropenis, cryptorchidism (absence of testicles), hypogonadism (testicular dysfunction), deficient testosterone production, delayed puberty, and heightened risks of depression and anxiety.

Crows are more active near human environments

Crows depend on humans in the city. Photo by Rudmer Zwerver via Shutterstock

Tel Aviv University researchers discovered that crows and ringneck parakeets are significantly less active in the absence of humans. These birds typically rely on leftover food from people in parks, but when humans are not around, they search for alternative food sources, leading to a 50% decrease in crow calls and a 90% drop in parakeet chirping.

Meanwhile, the shy and antisocial prinia, a species of warbler, becomes more active by about 12% when humans are absent.

These findings underscore the dependency of some urban animals on humans and showcase the adaptability and diversity of urban ecosystems.

Dolphin communication is affected by boat noise

Dolphins’ communication patterns are affected by ship noise. Image by Hagai Nativ/Morris Kahn Marine Research, University of Haifa

Researchers at the University of Haifa‘s Charney School of Marine Sciences have used AI technology to uncover the significant impact of ship noise on dolphin communication.

This study provides concrete evidence that dolphins alter their communication patterns when exposed to ship noise, potentially affecting their behavior and migration patterns.

Although the exact implications of this altered communication remain to be fully understood, scientists suggest it may be linked to stress or distress responses, highlighting the broader impact of maritime traffic on marine life.

A red supermassive black hole is rapidly expanding

The galaxy cluster Abell 2744, where Israeli astronomers detected a supermassive black hole. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA/CSA JWST

A team of astronomers from Ben Gurion University of the Negev identified an “extremely red” supermassive black hole using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Situated roughly 12.9 billion light-years away, this black hole dates back to about 700 million years post-Big Bang. Its distinctive hue stems from being shrouded by a dense layer of dust and gas, obstructing much of its light.

The team’s observations suggest the black hole is rapidly expanding, raising questions about its formation. Researchers are intrigued to find out whether such colossal black holes evolve from collapsed stellar remnants or from direct material collapse during the universe’s early stages.

A supernova explosion gives clues to formation of black holes

Supernova 2023ixf occurred in Messier 101, also known as the Pinwheel Galaxy. The image sheds light on the formation of black holes. Photo by Travis Deyoe/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter, University of Arizona

Israeli scientists observed and analyzed a rare supernova using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, shedding light on the formation of black holes.

Supernovas, occurring about once a century, are unpredictable events studied like cosmic archeology. By mapping the layers of the exploding star, researchers inferred the creation of a black hole post-explosion. This breakthrough enhances our grasp of stellar lifecycles and the birth of new cosmic bodies.

Ancient canyon runs under the Mediterranean Sea

A map of the Eratosthenes Canyon. Photo via Geological Survey of Israel

Deep in the Mediterranean Sea, scientists from the Geological Survey of Israel (GSI) have revealed a colossal submarine canyon near the Eratosthenes Seamount in the Levant Basin.

The canyon, dating back around 6 million years to the Messinian geologic period, spans 10 kilometers in width and 0.5 km in depth, and probably formed during a time of extreme salinity.

This find provides valuable insights into prehistoric geological events in the region, offering a glimpse into Earth’s ancient history.

Women offered less pain relief in ER

A joint Israeli-American study has revealed a gender bias in pain management within emergency rooms.

The research analyzed over 21,000 patient records and found that women were significantly less likely to receive pain medication than men, even when reporting the same pain levels.

This bias persisted regardless of the patient’s age, the severity of pain, or gender of the treating physician. This suggests a systemic issue in how women’s pain is perceived and addressed within the medical field.

The findings highlight an urgent need to address these ingrained biases and ensure equitable pain management for all patients, regardless of gender.

Gut microbiome linked to aggression

A study from Bar-Ilan University has provided compelling evidence linking the gut microbiome to aggressive behavior.

Researchers transplanted gut bacteria from infants exposed to antibiotics into mice, observing a marked increase in aggression compared to mice receiving a microbiome from infants who hadn’t received antibiotics. This suggests that early-life disruption of the gut microbiome, such as through antibiotic use, can have long-lasting effects on behavior, potentially increasing aggression later in life.

This research opens new possibilities for early interventions to mitigate the negative impacts of microbiome disruption and improve behavioral outcomes. It could lead to novel strategies for addressing aggression and promoting healthy social development.

Nasal spray Covid vaccine

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have created a simple, affordable and room-temperature-stable Covid-19 vaccine administered as a nasal spray. This nano-vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Lisbon, effectively trains the immune system against all major Covid-19 variants.

Unlike current vaccines requiring cold storage and trained personnel for injections, the nasal spray vaccine can be easily administered by anyone, making it ideal for reaching underserved populations in developing countries.

This development not only promises greater accessibility to Covid-19 vaccines but also paves the way for simpler, more cost-effective vaccine production and delivery for other diseases in the future.

New cancer-fighting technique

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have made a compelling discovery in cancer treatment, identifying a mechanism that hinders the immune system’s ability to fight tumors. By reversing this mechanism, they successfully stimulated the immune system to attack cancer cells, even in types resistant to traditional immunotherapy.

This breakthrough, involving the protein Ly6a, offers new hope for cancer patients who don’t respond to current treatments.

The scientists found that UV radiation triggers the expression of Ly6a in the bloodstream, effectively suppressing the immune response. This discovery paves the way for innovative cancer therapies.

They emphasized that the antibody targeting Ly6a eradicated tumors in animal models, including those resistant to standard immunotherapy. They are now focused on translating their findings into a drug for human cancer patients.

Diet may slow brain aging

A study led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has revealed the profound impact of diet on brain aging: simple dietary adjustments, like adopting a Green-Med diet, could potentially reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

The research focused on how blood sugar control can significantly slow age-related brain atrophy, a natural process that can lead to cognitive decline. By analyzing MRI measurements of the hippocampus and lateral ventricles, the researchers found that lower HbA1c levels (a key marker of long-term blood sugar) corresponded to healthier brain regions crucial for cognitive function and motor control.

This study builds on previous research that showed the benefits of Mediterranean and Green-Med diets in attenuating brain atrophy. The Green-Med diet, rich in plant-based foods and low in red and processed meats, was found to be particularly effective.

While further research is needed, the researchers believe that improved blood sugar control, a hallmark of this diet, could be a key factor in slowing age-related brain changes.

Booze-proof hornets vs. alcoholism

A closeup of a hornet. Photo by Skyler Ewing via Pexels

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that the Oriental hornet can consume high concentrations of alcohol without experiencing any negative effects, making it the only known animal with this ability.

The hornets were given a diet of up to 80% alcohol, a lethal dose for most organisms. However, the hornets showed no signs of intoxication or illness and continued to live their normal lifespan.

This discovery could have a major impact on alcohol-related research. Alcohol-related deaths account for 5.3% of global mortality. By studying the Oriental hornet, scientists may be able to develop new models for studying alcoholism and alcohol metabolism. This could lead to new treatments for alcohol addiction and other alcohol-related health problems.

Alcohol is PTSD risk factor

US and Israeli tattoo artists take park in the project tattooing survivors from the Supernova festival massacre. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90

In the wake of the devastating Supernova music festival attack in 2023, Israeli scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sheba Medical Center conducted research on the factors influencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) development.

Their findings revealed that alcohol consumption during the attack significantly heightened negative mental health symptoms like anxiety and dissociation, increasing the likelihood of PTSD.

The study suggests that alcohol may disrupt the processing of traumatic memories, making it more difficult for individuals to cope with the experience. This discovery underscores the importance of considering alcohol use when treating trauma survivors, potentially leading to more targeted and effective interventions.

Rejuvenating immune cells

Researchers at Bar-Ilan University have developed a method to rejuvenate natural killer (NK) cells, vital components of the immune system that fight cancer and viral infections. Using nanoparticles, they can restore the vitality of these cells directly within the patient’s body, enhancing their ability to combat tumors.

This approach bypasses the need for complex and costly cell extraction and genetic modification techniques currently used in immunotherapy. By targeting and silencing negative regulators within NK cells, the nanoparticles effectively “recharge” them, enabling them to continue their fight against cancer.

This strategy, successfully tested in animal models with pancreatic cancer, could revolutionize cancer treatment by offering a more efficient and accessible way to harness the power of the immune system.

Marmosets have names

Marmosets have names for one another. Image by Storme Kovacs from Pixabay

A Hebrew University team made a remarkable discovery about marmoset communication: These small monkeys can call each other by name, a cognitive ability previously observed only in humans, dolphins and elephants.

This finding marks a first for non-human primates and sheds light on the evolution of language and social interaction.

Analysis of recordings of marmoset conversations revealed that they use specific calls, known as “phee-calls,” to address each other individually. Furthermore, the marmosets demonstrated an ability to distinguish between calls directed at them and those directed at others, indicating a sophisticated understanding of communication.

This research provides valuable insights into the complex social structures and communication abilities of primates, offering clues about the origins of human language and social behavior.

Autism-schizophrenia genetic link

A study from the University of Haifa has revealed a surprising genetic overlap between autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and schizophrenia. Researchers found that 75% of the genes associated with ASD are also linked to schizophrenia, a much higher proportion than previously identified.

While ASD typically manifests in early childhood and schizophrenia in adulthood, this significant genetic connection strengthens the understanding of a potential shared vulnerability to both conditions. The findings support clinical observations of higher co-occurrence rates of these disorders than expected in the general population.

Identifying these common genetic pathways could lead to a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms of both ASD and schizophrenia. This knowledge could facilitate the development of targeted interventions and therapies that address shared vulnerabilities and improve outcomes for individuals with these conditions.

Duckweed to manage diabetes

Duckweed covering the head of a frog. Photo by Matthew Baxter via Pexels

A study from Sheba Medical Center and Ben-Gurion University has shown that Mankai duckweed, a nutrient-rich aquatic plant, can significantly reduce blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes when consumed after meals.

The effects were comparable to those of medication, with participants experiencing a 20% drop in post-meal blood sugar levels and a faster return to normal levels.

Mankai, packed with protein, essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals, has already been recognized for its various health benefits, including improved vascular and brain health, reduced fat accumulation, and positive effects on the gut microbiome.

This latest research highlights its potential role in managing type 2 diabetes, opening new possibilities for using Mankai as a natural and effective tool to control blood sugar levels and improve the quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

New direction in Parkinson’s research

Researchers at the University of Haifa identified a link between Parkinson’s disease and the extracellular matrix (ECM), the structural support system surrounding brain cells.

The study revealed changes in the ECM of individuals with Parkinson’s disease, suggesting that this “scaffolding” plays a crucial role in the development and progression of the disease.

This finding points to a completely new avenue for Parkinson’s research, which has traditionally focused on cells and synaptic connections. By shifting the focus to the extracellular matrix, researchers hope to uncover new therapeutic targets and develop innovative treatments that could slow or even reverse the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Streamlined prostate cancer treatment

A study conducted at Beilinson Hospital of Rabin Medical Center has shown that early-stage prostate cancer can be effectively treated with just two sessions of radiation, significantly reducing the traditional five-session protocol.

Initial research involving 20 patients demonstrated that the abbreviated treatment protocol yielded similar outcomes to the standard approach, with no unusual side effects and no cancer recurrence observed during an 18-month follow-up period.

With further research, this knowledge could revolutionize prostate cancer treatment worldwide, minimizing side effects, hospital visits and treatment costs while offering significant psychological benefits for patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT