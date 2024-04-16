Faces of Resilience Photo Exhibition

Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, is typically filled with joyous celebration and reflection. After the horrific attacks on October 7, 2023, we recognize that this year holds a different significance.

In light of this difficult time, ISRAEL21c brings you Faces of Resilience, a downloadable photography exhibition to commemorate and honor the Israeli people.

Through striking visuals, this resource showcases individuals who exemplify extraordinary strength in crisis and provide hope for a better future.

You will also find a discussion guide and suggested activities for educators to accompany the exhibition.

If you would like to bring this your community, fill in the the form to receive a free download link.