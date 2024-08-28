Israel Defense Forces troops on Tuesday rescued an Israeli hostage Qaid Farhan al-Qadi from an underground tunnel in southern Gaza Strip, in what the military called a “complex operation.”

The rescue mission was conducted by 162nd Division and its Armored Brigade 401, in cooperation with Yahalom anti-tunnel special forces, Shayetet 13 naval commandos and the 933st infantry Nahal Brigade.

Al-Qadi was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from Kibbutz Magen in the Gaza border region, where he worked as a security guard. He is a Muslim native of the southern Bedouin town of Rahat, and was one of a number of Israeli-Arabs kidnapped or killed by Hamas.

During his time in Gaza, Al-Qadi said he was kept mostly in darkness in the tunnels, often alone and in harsh conditions. He also reported that another hostage died beside him about two months into his captivity.

Al-Qadi, 52, is said to be in good health, though greatly reduced in weight, and was seen walking without assistance to the IDF helicopter during the rescue operation. He was transported to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

Once at the hospital, the father-of-11 was greeted by dozens of his family members, including his one-year-old child, who was born only two months prior to the kidnapping.

Family members told the media that in captivity, Al-Qadi was fed only little bits of bread and “not every day.” Al-Qadi apparently asked his family members for shakshuka.

He also received a personal phone call from President Isaac Herzog, who welcomed Al-Qadi’s return from captivity.

“Our brother has come home. Our brother has returned!” Herzog told Al-Qadi. “You went through hell there.”

Al-Qadi urged him to work to free all the remaining hostages. “People are really suffering, you can’t imagine. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door, I couldn’t believe it,” he told the president.

At least 104 Israeli hostages, out of 251 kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, still remain in captivity in Gaza. Out of these, at least 34 hostages are believed to be dead, and their bodies are being held by Hamas terrorists.

In November, 105 hostages were freed in a prisoner exchange deal brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Another eight were rescued alive in various IDF operations in the strip.