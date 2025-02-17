Israel-based startup Pylon Medical has recently developed a first-of-its-kind method of treating carotid artery disease, one of the leading risk factors for stroke.

The carotid arteries are a pair of blood vessels on each side of the neck that deliver blood to the brain and head.

Carotid artery disease, or carotid artery stenosis, develops when fatty deposits called plaques build up on the walls of these vessels, clogging them. The disease leads to a host of complications, some of which can be deadly.

98% success rate

Current solutions for clearing the clogged blood vessels include surgically opening the arteries and cleaning out the plaque, or the insertion of a stent that widens the blood vessel. These methods have long recovery times, sometimes resulting in additional complications.

Or Zigelboim, founder and CEO of Pylon Medical. Photo courtesy of MEDX

Pylon’s newly developed “specialty kit” — including a balloon catheter, an artery closure device, and an aspiration system — makes the treatment of clogged blood vessels much safer and less time-consuming, Or Zigelboim, founder and CEO of Pylon Medical, tells ISRAEL21c.

“We’re talking about a 98 percent success rate,” he says.

“We make a small puncture of 2.5 millimeters and introduce a balloon catheter; then we can place a stent to revascularize the vessel or open the vessel up and improve the bloodstream.”

The biggest challenge of the existing treatments is how to close the incision in the carotid artery once the plaque had been cleared.

“Our device can close the artery without the need of exposing it; no need to have any incisions or cuts,” explains Zigelboim, adding that the device allows the physician to automatically suture the hole in the carotid artery by bringing the two sides of the hole together with a knot.

Pylon Medical’s development lab in Or Yehuda. Photo courtesy of MEDX

Pylon’s solution can also be utilized during stent insertions or surgeries.

“Our aspiration system protects against particles from outer walls of the vessels that could dislodge during the procedure and drift into the brain, which sometimes can cause strokes,” says Zigelboim.

“So, at the biomedical level, we’re taking these procedures to the next level by performing them in the least invasive way possible.”

Hitting the market

The startup was founded in 2022 as part of the MEDX accelerator program. Pylon Medical has since raised $1.2 million, with part of the sum coming from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Pylon has successfully completed clinical trials on animals and is currently in its second fundraising round to secure money for clinical trials on humans.

“Our main goal is to conduct the first [human] clinical trials this year, but it depends on the funds that we manage to raise,” notes Zigelboim, adding that fundraising has been challenging since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and the subsequent war.

The company currently employs three full-time employees and three interns, whom Zigelboim says help the company advance on a tight budget.

Pylon Medical’s team. Photo courtesy of MEDX

“Our regulatory path lies through the FDA, which means we will have to enroll about 200 patients into our clinical trials within two years.”

Zigelboim adds that if everything goes according to plan, Pylon’s solution should be market-ready by 2027 or 2028.

The road to Pylon

Four years prior to founding Pylon, Zigelboim worked under the MEDX umbrella developing another startup idea. A mechanical engineer by trade, he has been working in the field of medical technologies for over a decade.

“That project didn’t go anywhere, but a couple of years later I got a call from MEDX about an unmet need relating to a specific project pitched by its strategic partner,” recalls Zigelboim.

That project eventually turned into Pylon Medical. The specialty kit was designed by Pylon’s team of engineers.

Why is it called Pylon?

Zigelboim explains that “Pylon” is a Greek word that means “gateway,” or “gate” from pyle, which is a castle or a tower.

“And we are actually a gate to the human body,” he smiles.

