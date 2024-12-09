Trailblazing deputy EMT marks a first for Muslim women

Zachy Hennessey
December 9

Doa Al Aubra, a 30-year-old teacher from the Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat, made history when she was appointed deputy head of United Hatzalah’s Rahat branch. She is the first Muslim woman to hold this leadership position in the emergency medical services organization.

Al Aubra first joined the volunteer-based United Hatzalah in 2022. Her decision to become a first responder was met with initial skepticism from some in her community who were unaccustomed to seeing a hijab-wearing woman in this role.

 “At first, people thought it was strange for a religious woman to volunteer in this way,” Al Aubra explained. “But over time, they realized how important it is, especially when the patient is a woman.”

Over time, though, Al Aubra became many residents’ first point of contact in a medical emergency. “Sometimes, a familiar face makes all the difference in a crisis. People feel more comfortable, and that’s what matters,” she says.

Doa Al Aubra is United Hatzalah’s first Muslim woman to be appointed to the role of deputy branch head. Photo by United Hatzalah

Al Aubra’s commitment to emergency medical services stems from a personal tragedy: the loss of her mother in a car accident when she was 10 years old.  She is also motivated by the often slow ambulance response times in her community.

“It could take 20 minutes or more for an ambulance to arrive. That’s too long when someone’s life is on the line,” she reflects. “That’s why I believe so strongly in what we do.”

In addition to her new role as deputy branch head, Al Aubra continues to teach in a primary school, while also serving as a first responder, teaching first-aid courses and training as an ambulance driver.

United Hatzalah’s Rahat branch head, Jaber Abu Jaffar, praised Al Aubra’s appointment. “She’s the most deserving person for the role,” he said. “Her commitment is unmatched.”

