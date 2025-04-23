Toxic masculinity is bad for men too, study says

Nicky Blackburn
April 23

As toxic masculinity rears its head once more with a new movement seeking a seeming return to more traditional gender roles, an Israeli social psychologist is warning that this behavior actually harms the men at the forefront of the change.

Orly Bareket, head of the Social Relations Lab at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, warns that gendered arrangements not only harm women, but also harm men’s relationships, careers and health.

In a study she co-authored with Prof. Susan Fiske of Princeton University, the two write that today men are being pressured to conform to “real men” standards, prioritizing status and dominance and emotional control.

Dr. Orly Bareket publishes a warning on the impact of toxic masculinity on men. Photo by Dani Machlis/Ben Gurion University

They explain that these roles vastly increase the stress put on men and have demonstrated negative mental and physical health outcomes.

Men often shun communal roles, they write, perceiving them as too “feminine.” However, such roles often enrich life and contribute to a better quality of life. Yet men are “voluntarily” absenting themselves from these central roles.

They also argue that hostile and benevolent sexism ruins men’s personal and professional relationships with women either through lack of trust or failure to value and partner with women.

The report was published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

