Best stories of 2024

Finding hope in a difficult year

The 48, 2024
Life
The 48 – 2024
By ISRAEL21c Staff
The cast of 'Borders.' Photo courtesy of HOT/Ohad Romano
Life
10 best Israeli shows and films to catch on Netflix
By Yulia Karra
An Airbus 320-200 takes off from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Photo by Felix Tchvertkin, via Shutterstock
Travel
Airlines flying to Israel now and those returning soon
By Zachy Hennessey
A flock of pelicans migrating over Israel. Photo by Yuval Dax
Earth
11 fabulous wildlife photographs
By Zachy Hennessey
Photo collage, from left: a dolphin by Hagai Nativ/Morris Kahn Marine Research, University of Haifa; Pinwheel Galaxy by Travis Deyoe/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter, University of Arizona; and a crow by Rudmer Zwerver via Shutterstock.
Innovation
24 incredible scientific discoveries made in 2024 
By Zachy Hennessey
The entrance to Ben-Gurion International Airport. Photo Nataliya Pylayeva via Shutterstock.com
Travel
10 things to expect when visiting Israel during the war
By Naama Barak
Israel's Iron Dome air-defense missile launches, aimed at the sky at sunset. Photo by Hamara via Shutterstock.com
Innovation
15 things you don’t know about Israel’s air defense systems
By John Jeffay
Image by Fadhli Adnan via Shutterstock.com
Life
A Spotify playlist of the top 7 songs of the Gaza war
By Elana Shap
Jasmin Moallem’s Yihye Tov may become THE song of the Iron Swords war. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90 Jasmin Moallem’s Yihye Tov may become THE song of the Iron Swords war. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90
Life
Music that moves the Israeli soul during the Gaza war
By Elana Shap
12-year-old Dafna Filshteiner with the Egyptian amulet. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority
Life
Israeli girl discovers ancient Egyptian scarab on hike
By Nicky Blackburn
The bustling startup pavilion at BioMed Israel 2024. Photo by Alexander Elman
Innovation
13 Israeli med-tech startups transforming healthcare
By Zachy Hennessey
A closeup of a CPU (central processing unit). Photo by Pok Rie from Pexels
Innovation
4 top quantum computing companies in Israel’s increasingly robust market
By Zachy Hennessey
A greenhouse topped with Apollo Power's flexible solar film. Photo courtesy of Apollo Power
Earth
Flexible solar panels look set to disrupt the industry
By Abigail Klein Leichman
Searching for the latest medical breakthrough. Photo by Gorodenkoff, Shutterstock
Innovation
The top 12 most amazing Israeli medical advances
By Abigail Klein Leichman
A Yemenite soldier fighting against Houthi militia in Taiz. Photo by akramalrasny via Shutterstock.com
Explainer
What do the Houthis have to do with the Gaza war?
By Naama Barak

