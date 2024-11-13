Yulia Karra
By Yulia Karra
November 13

For the first time since the creation of the social media platform, TikTok Awards were held in Israel, namechecking this year’s biggest creators, all chosen by the audience.

At the ceremony, hosted by TV host Korin Gideon and actress Kim Or Azulay, awards were handed out to individual content creators, as well as organizers of this year’s most outstanding marketing campaigns as part of the TikTok Ad Awards.

TikTok Awards 2024 applaud Israel’s biggest creators
Comedian Matan Peretz holding his TikTok Award. Photo by Rafi Delouya

This year’s biggest winners include TikToker Alex Shults, model and influencer Eden Fines, hip-hop duo Ness and Stilla, blogger Idan Shalva, comedian Matan Peretz and many others.

The big winners of the Ad Awards were the Strauss Group and their commercial for Doritos chips.

Teenk, the creative group behind sexual assault awareness campaign “Kol Mila,” won the Best TikTok Award. Teenk will now be competing in the same category at the International TikTok Awards later this month in Lisbon, Portugal.

The award ceremony took place at the Land of Israel Museum in Tel Aviv and featured performances by leading Israeli artists, including Itay Levy, Jasmin Moallem, Shahar Tabuch, Agam Bohbot, Static and Adi Bity.

TikTok Awards 2024 applaud Israel’s biggest creators
Pop star Static performing at the TikTok Awards. Photo by Rafi Delouya

Anna Falkin, TikTok Israel’s business operations manager, said the awards push to the forefront “those who truly make our platform so successful: the creators, the artists and, of course, the advertisers.”

“Through TikTok, they manage to create a direct relationship with their audience according to their shared content fields, stimulate discourse and encourage a creative culture. The increasing popularity of the platform makes TikTok a fertile ground that allows users to consume and share content in any field of interest, from beauty and food, to tourism, history and science.”

Fighting for Israel's truth

We cover what makes life in Israel so special — it's people. A non-profit organization, ISRAEL21c's team of journalists are committed to telling stories that humanize Israelis and show their positive impact on our world. You can bring these stories to life by making a donation of $6/month. 

Jason Harris

Jason Harris

Executive Director

Donate Now

Read more:

Life

More on social media

Ruhama Shitrit’s kebab casserole. Photo by Ruhama Shitrit
Life
The secret ingredient in an Israeli food influencer’s fame (recipes included)
By Abigail Klein Leichman
Eitan Chitayat, creative director and founder of Tel Aviv-based international Natie Branding Agency, and creator of “I’m That Jew.” Photo courtesy of Eitan Chitayat
Moving Forwards
Since 7/10, everything takes a backseat to my advocacy work
By Eitan Chitayat