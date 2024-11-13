TikTok Awards 2024 applaud Israel’s biggest creators

For the first time since the creation of the social media platform, TikTok Awards were held in Israel, namechecking this year’s biggest creators, all chosen by the audience.

At the ceremony, hosted by TV host Korin Gideon and actress Kim Or Azulay, awards were handed out to individual content creators, as well as organizers of this year’s most outstanding marketing campaigns as part of the TikTok Ad Awards.

Comedian Matan Peretz holding his TikTok Award. Photo by Rafi Delouya

This year’s biggest winners include TikToker Alex Shults, model and influencer Eden Fines, hip-hop duo Ness and Stilla, blogger Idan Shalva, comedian Matan Peretz and many others.

The big winners of the Ad Awards were the Strauss Group and their commercial for Doritos chips.

Teenk, the creative group behind sexual assault awareness campaign “Kol Mila,” won the Best TikTok Award. Teenk will now be competing in the same category at the International TikTok Awards later this month in Lisbon, Portugal.

The award ceremony took place at the Land of Israel Museum in Tel Aviv and featured performances by leading Israeli artists, including Itay Levy, Jasmin Moallem, Shahar Tabuch, Agam Bohbot, Static and Adi Bity.

Pop star Static performing at the TikTok Awards. Photo by Rafi Delouya

Anna Falkin, TikTok Israel’s business operations manager, said the awards push to the forefront “those who truly make our platform so successful: the creators, the artists and, of course, the advertisers.”

“Through TikTok, they manage to create a direct relationship with their audience according to their shared content fields, stimulate discourse and encourage a creative culture. The increasing popularity of the platform makes TikTok a fertile ground that allows users to consume and share content in any field of interest, from beauty and food, to tourism, history and science.”