10 things you need to know about Sukkot

As autumn arrives in Israel, many in the country are preparing to celebrate the (theoretically) cool weather with the holiday of Sukkot. This year, the weeklong holiday begins at nightfall on October 16.

This beloved holiday, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, brings a unique blend of religious observance, agricultural traditions and festive spirit to the streets of Israel. Though this year, festive spirit will be much shorter in supply, as the war that began on October 7, with the Hamas attack on Israel, continues into its second year.

1. It’s a biblical thing

Sukkot has ties to the harvest season that go way back to biblical times, when it was celebrated as the “Feast of Ingathering,” which marked the end of the agricultural year in ancient Israel.

At the same time, the holiday commemorates the Israelites’ 40-year desert journey after the Exodus from Egypt, during which they dwelt in temporary shelters, or “sukkot.”

This dual significance imbues Sukkot with both agricultural and historical importance, connecting modern celebrants to their ancestors’ experiences of both abundance and wandering.

In today’s Israel, these ancient roots are still evident in the way the holiday is observed, blending age-old traditions with contemporary celebrations.

2. Starlight is vital

The namesake of the holiday comes from the sukkah, the Hebrew word for “booth.” During the holiday, celebrators build outdoor booths to represent the tents that the Israelites dwelled in as they wandered the desert on their way to the Promised Land after their exodus from Egypt.

A kosher sukkah follows specific guidelines: at least three walls and a roof made of natural materials that allows starlight to peek through. You’ll see these structures popping up on balconies, in gardens and even in public courtyards and sidewalks across the country.

3. There are Four Species involved, and they’re all important

Traditional symbols of Sukkot (the Four Species): Etrog (citron), lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle), arava (willow). Photo by Tomertu via Shutterstock.com

Also central to Sukkot observance are the Four Species (arba’at haminim in Hebrew). Walk through any Israeli market before the holiday, and you’ll see vendors selling the etrog (citron), lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle) and arava (willow).

The latter three are bundled together and, along with the etrog, are waved in six directions during prayers, symbolizing unity, joy and God’s omnipresence in recognition of the harvest season.

4. Israel’s palm trees get an annual trim

Municipal contractors in Katzrin in the Golan Heights cut off the fronds of palm trees a few days before the Jewish festival of Sukkot, so that residents can cover their Sukkah. Photo taken on October 13, 2024. by Michael Giladi/ Flash90







In the days leading up to Sukkot, municipalities across Israel send in their gardeners to trim the palm trees of excess fronds and bunches of dates. The fronds are then left by the side of the road and eagerly picked up by residents who whisk them away to use as a covering for their sukkahs.

5. Sukkahs have to be strong enough to withstand the wind

Building a sukkah in Moshav Yashresh, October 12, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90

As with any Jewish holiday, Sukkot comes with some intriguing halakhic (Jewish legal) details.

For instance, the sukkah must be a temporary structure, but sturdy enough to withstand normal wind conditions. As well, the roof covering must be detached from the ground — so no living vines or branches that are still attached to trees (this is where the palm fronds come in.)

Another surprising stipulation states the minimum height for a sukkah — which is only 40 inches tall!

6. No amount of decoration is too much

You can never have too many decorations in your sukkah. Photo by Yehoshua Halevi via Shutterstock.com

Israeli sukkahs are often works of art. Families and communities come together to decorate these temporary dwellings with colorful fruits, vegetables, artwork and twinkling lights, creating magical spaces for gathering and celebration.

Popular decorations include pomegranates, paper chains and strings of mood-setting lights.

In keeping with the holiday’s strong tie to agriculture, many people make their sukkah and its decorations ecofriendly.

7. Sukkah-hopping is a thing

Sukkah-building is a national pastime during the lead-up to the holiday. Once Sukkot begins, many Israelis enjoy “sukkah-hopping,” visiting friends and family to share meals and company in different sukkahs.

One charming Sukkot custom is “ushpizin” (the Aramaic word for “guests”), where symbolic guests (biblical figures) are invited into the sukkah each night.

Given Israel’s warm climate, many people fully embrace the mitzvah of “dwelling” in the sukkah, even sleeping in these temporary structures during the week of the holiday.

8. Seven days of holiday

In Israel, Sukkot lasts seven days, beginning on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Tishrei (falling in September or October). The first day is a holy day when work is prohibited, while the remaining days are intermediate days (Chol HaMoed), which have a more relaxed atmosphere, with Israelis often leaving work early.

9. A national celebration

Sukkot is a national holiday in Israel. Schools are closed, and many businesses operate on a reduced schedule, or even shut altogether. The country comes alive with festivals, concerts and special events, making it a popular time for both domestic and international tourism.

10. Holiday after holiday

Sukkot is part of a meaningful sequence of fall holidays in Israel. It follows just five days after the solemn Yom Kippur, creating a striking shift from introspection to joyous celebration.

Sukkot concludes with an adjoining but separate holiday, Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah (celebrated as one day in Israel but two in the diaspora), marking the end and new beginning of the annual Torah-reading cycle.

The High Holiday season’s progression from Rosh Hashana through Simchat Torah creates a month-long period of spiritual renewal and festivity that transforms the atmosphere throughout the country.

Experiencing Sukkot in Israel offers a unique glimpse into the heart of Jewish tradition and Israeli culture. From the bustling pre-holiday markets to the serene evenings in cozy sukkahs, this festive season showcases the warmth, spirituality and communal spirit that define life in the Holy Land.

