7 things you didn’t know about Sigd in Israel

In the vibrant tapestry of Israeli society, with its hodge podge of diverse cultures from nations all over the world, the Ethiopian holiday of Sigd stands out as a unique celebration.

Celebrated this year on November 28 at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade overlooking Jerusalem, this special holiday has deep roots in Ethiopian Jewish history, and symbolizes centuries of spiritual connection and yearning for Jerusalem.

For generations, Sigd celebrations have centered around a procession at Armon Hanatziv Promenade, where Ethiopian Jews, led by Kessim (spiritual leaders), gather in colorful attire to pray, read from the Torah and hear speeches emphasizing the community’s connection to Israel. This solemn ceremony is followed by a joyous communal breaking of the fast with traditional food and music.

Known as Beta Yisrael, the journey of the Ethiopian Jews to Israel is a profound story of resilience against religious persecution.

Since 1977, tens of thousands of Ethiopian Jews have immigrated to Israel through extraordinary and often daring airlift operations, bringing with them unique traditions and culture that have enriched Israeli society.

Ethiopian Jews take part in a prayer for the annual Sigd holiday at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade overlooking Jerusalem on November 28, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

As of 2023, Israel’s Ethiopian community numbers 171,600, with 54% born in Ethiopia, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Here are seven insights into this fascinating holiday:

1. Official Recognition

In 2008, Sigd became an official Israeli state holiday, marking a significant milestone for the Ethiopian Jewish community. The journey to national recognition began when former MK Uri Ariel submitted legislation to the Knesset, ultimately culminating in a historic decision to officially add Sigd to Israel’s calendar of commemorative days.

2. A Shifting Calendar

The holiday’s current calendar date has an intriguing history of its own. Originally celebrated on the 29th of the Hebrew month of Kislev, Sigd’s date was changed following a mid-1800s calendar reform, shifting to its current date of observance: one month earlier, on the 29th of Cheshvan — 50 days after Yom Kippur.

3. Mysterious Origins

Multiple oral traditions offer compelling narratives about Sigd’s origins. Some trace the holiday back to the 6th century, during the time of King Gebre Mesqel of Axum, when tensions between Jewish and Christian communities were resolving. Other accounts link its inception to the 15th century, potentially emerging from periods of religious persecution.

The prayer for the Sigd holiday is performed by Ethiopian Jews every year to celebrate their community’s connection and commitment to Israel. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

4. A Potentially Universal Heritage

It’s been suggested that Sigd might have once been a holiday observed by Jews beyond the Ethiopian community. Drawing from ancient textual interpretations, Ethiopian Rabbi Sharon Shalom has proposed that while the tradition was preserved most strongly by Ethiopian Jews, it could have deeper, more widespread roots in Jewish spiritual practice.

5. Linguistic Roots

The holiday’s name itself tells a story. “Sigd” derives from Ge’ez, an ancient South Semitic language, and literally means “prostration.” This detail offers a glimpse into the deep linguistic heritage of Ethiopian Jews.

6. Evolving Traditions

Historically, during Sigd celebrations in Ethiopia, community members would place a stone on their backs during the observance. This symbolic act represented submission before God and acknowledgment of sin. As the Beta Yisrael community has transitioned to life in Israel, this specific ritual is no longer observed by some members of the community.

7. A Prayer for Renewal

At its heart, Sigd is fundamentally a prayer for renewal and hope. The central religious theme revolves around praying for the rebuilding of the Great Temple in Jerusalem, embodying a powerful spiritual aspiration that connects past, present and future.

