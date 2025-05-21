Tel Aviv’s 13 beaches honored with 2025 Blue Flag Award

All 13 beaches in Tel Aviv were recently honored with the annual Blue Flag Award, allowing the city’s beaches to maintain the status for the 13th year in a row.

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognized eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) — one of the world’s largest environmental education organizations — to beaches and marinas that meet a host of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility standards.

An aerial view of a beach in Tel Aviv. Photo by Guy Yechiely/Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality

The certified beaches include: HaTzuk North, HaTzuk South, Tel Baruch, Metzitzim, Nordau, Hilton North, Gordon, Frishman, Bograshov, Jerusalem, Ge’ula, Charles Clore and Givat Aliyah.

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality said the award underscores the city’s dedication to sustainable coastal practices.

“The municipality remains committed to reducing single-use plastics at its beaches. Awareness campaigns, supported by signage, remind visitors of the city’s bylaw banning disposable plastic bags and utensils at bathing beaches.”

Each year, FEE certifies nearly 5,000 beaches, marinas, and tourism boats globally as worthy to carry the Blue Flag label.

Certification is reassessed annually to ensure ongoing compliance and excellence.

The Blue Flag program is implemented in Israel by EcoOcean, a nonprofit made up of scientists and environmentalists. The organization is the official representative of FEE in Israel and administers the Blue Flag and Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programs nationwide.