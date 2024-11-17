Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, recently ranked breakfast at the five-star David Kempinski Tel Aviv hotel among the world’s best in 2024.

This year’s top 14 hotel breakfasts also include the Adlon Kempinski Hotel in Berlin, Le Meurice in Paris, Eastwind Oliverea Valley in New York, Taj Falaknuma Palace in India, Titilaka in Peru and La Mamounia in Marrakesh.

A bountiful Israeli breakfast is a favorite of guests at most hotels throughout the country.

Kempinski Tel Aviv offers standard breakfast items such as orange juice and croissants, alongside distinctly Middle Eastern dishes, such as hummus and baba ghanoush, in a designated area inside the hotel’s lobby overlooking a beachfront promenade.

Kempinski Tel Aviv issued a statement saying the hotel was “incredibly honored” to be featured on the prestigious list.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to fresh, classic yet innovative dishes made with the finest ingredients. Our amazing team works tirelessly to serve up a delicious and refreshing breakfast experience every day. Israeli breakfasts are truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re so proud to be part of this culinary celebration!”

Kempinski Tel Aviv Executive Chef Mor Cohen added that its appearance on the list “only amplifies our pride and ambition to continue enhancing the experience for our guests.”

If you, too, would like to get a taste of this luxury breakfast without staying overnight at the hotel, you would have to part ways with around 200 shekels ($55) per person.