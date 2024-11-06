Tattoo trend helps Israelis process trauma, confront death

A fascinating new study into the role of tattoos in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack in 2023 has found that a new trend in memorial tattoos among Israelis can be interpreted as an expression of collective grief and cultural identity.

The researchers, from Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, use Terror Management Theory as a theoretical framework to explore the meaning of the rise in memorial tattoos following the attack and ensuing war, and suggest that body art may help individuals not only process the trauma of the attack and the existential terror of death, but also build resilience.

Some 1,139 men, women and children were killed in the brutal October 7 attack, and another 250 were kidnapped – many of whom are still in captivity. It led to widespread trauma amongst the entire population of Israel, not just the immediate victims, with many people experiencing post traumatic symptoms.

Tattooing the body has been popular in Israel for many years, but in the wake of October 7, researchers Ayelet Oreg, Hilit Erel-Brodsky and Prof. Orit Taubman-Ben-Ari from Bar-Ilan University’s Weisfeld School of Social Work noticed a new phenomenon emerging: memorial tattoos, which they defined as “body art that commemorates deceased loved ones and expresses a more general experience of loss, and grief, on one hand, and hope and empowerment, on the other.”

In their qualitative study, published in the journal Death Studies, researchers analyzed data from public Facebook groups and Instagram accounts of tattoo artists, collecting 250 images of memorial tattoos.

They then used a combination of digital ethnography and visual data analysis to explore war-related tattoos as testimonials of experiences from the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war, focusing on how they serve as expressions of collective grief and identity.

The researchers found that the tattoos often incorporate Holocaust symbols and Israeli national imagery, which they believe reflect a reaction to the trauma of the attacks and a connection to collective historical memories.

Images include symbols like the yellow star used by the Nazis to identify Jews in the Second World War, and the Star of David, accompanied by phrases like “Never Again” linking past trauma to present experiences.

Many tattoos include the date 7.10.23, reminiscent of the identification numbers tattooed on the arms of Jews during the Holocaust, or include religious symbols or verses from the Torah.

Jewish and Israeli national symbols feature frequently in memorial tattoos. Photo courtesy Bar-Ilan University

“These tattoos strengthen the emotional connection between Holocaust trauma and recent loss and affirm a commitment to Judaism and reflect collective religious beliefs,” the researchers said.

Other tattoos include maps of Israel and evoke themes of strength, courage and connection to the tribe, whether the tribe of Judah or the Israel Defense Forces. Many also include images of war or the tragic Supernova music festival.

Holocaust symbols appear in memorial tattoos, linking past and present. Photo courtesy Bar-Ilan University

“The tattoos are a means for individuals to boost self-esteem, particularly through personal narratives of battle participation, resilience, and national identity. [They] serve to memorialize personal experiences and roles in conflict, reinforcing a sense of self-worth amid collective trauma,” said the researchers led by Taubman-Ben-Ari.

They also noted that many of the tattoos include inscriptions that “highlight unity, resilience and a determination to reclaim joy after tragedy. These tattoos foster a sense of belonging and pride among those affected,” said the report.

Often, a memorial tattoo commemorates deceased loves ones or specific places in Israel where atrocities took place.

“These tattoos provide their bearers with a sense of closeness to their loved ones, offering comfort and strength in facing the anxieties of death and mourning,” said the researchers.

“Following traumatic events, such as the 9/11 attacks in the United States, people often express nationalism through symbols, such as memorial tattoos, which serve as coping mechanisms to mitigate the extensive anxiety,” they added.

The researchers hope their study offers insights into how individuals cope with trauma and find meaning through tattoos, and can contribute to the development of strategies for mitigating the psychological impact of terrorism and mass crises.