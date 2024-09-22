Startup helps large organizations implement GenAI

Jeen.ai is the latest in the recently ballooning field of generative AI (GenAI), offering an enterprise-focused platform to address the challenges large organizations face when implementing AI technologies.

The platform’s range of features includes AI training solutions, the ability to choose and compare different AI engines, and direct budget management.

The idea is that Jeen.ai’s services can be used by companies to make better chatbots for customer interaction. At the same time, the platform can analyze the conversations that customers are having with its bots and offer the company analytics based on those chats.

“Organizations worldwide want to harness the potential of GenAI, but this requires expertise and full focus,” said CEO Oded Tahori.

“We established Jeen.ai to develop an excellent product that already helps organizations in Israel and abroad benefit from GenAI technologies precisely tailored to their needs, allowing them to respond quickly to market changes.”

The Jeen.ai team, with CEO Oded Tahori at bottom left. Photo by Efrat Cooper

The system can be installed on various cloud services or on-premises, and it’s already serving dozens of major Israeli companies, including Isracard, Delek, Reichman University, Amdocs, Perrigo, and Cellcom.

The company is a spin-off from One Technologies, which retains a 25% stake. Jeen.ai operates independently from its Tel Aviv offices with a team of around 25 employees, and is actively seeking investment to continue “growing organically,” according to the firm.

Helmed by Tahori, the team behind Jeen.ai has some serious tech mileage in software development, data analytics and robotics. Of note among the team’s executives is Chairman Yossi Wolf, the founder and partner of several robotics and AI companies, including defense company Roboteam and Temi, which specializes in Robot as a Service solutions.

“All our knowledge, connections, and experience in product development and establishing international distribution networks have quickly integrated into Jeen.ai,” said Wolf.

“Our mission is to generate significant business value using AI tools for a wide range of markets and large corporations both in Israel and worldwide.”