A new study by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) discovered how people utilize music, specifically song lyrics, as a tool to cope with emotional distress, grief and isolation during times of crisis.

Researchers analyzed over 2,800 “coping songs” chosen by people from 11 countries during the first Covid-19 lockdown, identifying a connection between lyrical themes and the emotional goals of listeners.

The research revealed that words in songs that reflect people’s internal, mental struggles play a central role in helping them regulate their emotional state.

For instance, people seeking distraction from crisis were more likely to choose songs with themes of loss, while those trying to alleviate loneliness were drawn to lyrics evoking belonging.

Yet the acoustic features of the songs, such as tempo, harmony, or key, showed no consistent connection to emotional goals.

The study emphasizes that while music in general supports emotional coping, lyrics carry particular psychological weight.

The researchers suggest the findings could influence how music is used in therapeutic settings, memorial services, and even in designing algorithms for personalized playlists that support emotional wellbeing.

The study was led by Prof. Renana Peres and Adi Levy from HUJI’s Business School, and Prof. Roni Granot from the university’s Department of Musicology.

Granot said: “As Memorial Day approaches, we are reminded that lyrics often give voice to emotions that are difficult to express — grief, remembrance, and resilience among them.”

“This research offers a new perspective on how people use music not just for entertainment, but as a meaningful tool for emotional self-regulation,” she added.

Peres said the research is the first large-scale study of its kind. “At a time when many are dealing with personal and collective trauma, understanding the emotional power of lyrics can help us better support mental health, both individually and as a society,” she noted.