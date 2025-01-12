Second Israeli NGO to send aid to California wildfires

Humanitarian aid NGO IsraAID is preparing to send an emergency response team of volunteers and professionals to support communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Californian city Los Angeles.

The fires broke out on Tuesday January 7, and since then 16 people have been killed, over 10,000 homes and structures destroyed, 38,000 acres scorched and over 180,000 evacuated. The fires continue to rage today as Santa Ana winds pick up once more.

An emergency team from IsraAID is currently assessing the situation and preparing its response once the fires have been contained.

This will be the second Israeli NGO to respond to the fires. On Thursday, January 9, SmartAID announced that it was working with local partners and first responders, including fire departments and grassroots charities, to assist evacuees.

IsraAID plans to work with local partners to provide support for people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. Final plans will be confirmed once the fires are contained and the extent of the damage clear.

“We are devastated to see the destruction from these enormous fires, and our hearts go out to all those who have lost their homes or been displaced,” said Yotam Polizer, CEO of IsraAID.

“We have long-standing ties to communities in Los Angeles and across California and have deeply felt the impact of this emergency. We are proud to bring our expertise and support all the way from Israel, even as we continue our work in Israel and abroad. At a time of ongoing crisis at home and around the world, we are grateful to be able to aid communities in their time of need.”

An IsraAID worker helps sort donations in California, in the wake of the deadly fires in 2018. Photo courtesy of IsraAID

This is not the first time that IsraAID has helped out in the wake of deadly wildfires in the US. In 2018, it sent aid in the wake of the Woolsey fire and Camp fire, and also in 2017 after the destructive forest fires in the Napa Valley.