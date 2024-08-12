Israel’s remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics reached new heights on August 9, as the nation’s rhythmic gymnastics team secured a silver medal in the women’s all-around group final.

This achievement marks Israel’s seventh medal of the Games, further shattering the country’s previous Olympic records.

The Israeli team, consisting of Shani Bakanov (18), Adar Friedmann (18), Romi Paritzki (20), Ofir Shaham (19), and Diana Svertsov (19), scored an impressive 68.850 points in the final round.

Their energetic and precisely executed performance, particularly in the 3 ribbons and 2 balls routine, allowed them to edge out Italy and claim the silver medal behind China’s gold-winning score of 69.800.

MAZAL TOV to our Rhythmic Gymnastics team for winning silver today at the Olympics bringing our total medal count to 7!



We are so proud of you! ????????????



— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 10, 2024

Paritzki, who was a flag bearer at the closing ceremonies Sunday night, expressed the team’s elation.

“I can’t describe our feelings. This is the highlight of our career. I am thankful for going through this experience together,” she said.

“When we finished the first rotation, we were uncertain as to how we did, but [coach] Ayelet [Zussman] calmly told us to forget about what was, concentrate on what will be, go out and make history. When we saw that we were in second place, I realized how great an honor it was. Ayelet is a one-of-a-kind coach; she was our mother and it’s all thanks to her.”

The significance of Israel’s Olympic success extends beyond the sporting arena. Gili Lustig, CEO of the Israel Olympic Committee, highlighted the resilience of the Israeli team in light of recent national challenges.

“We won seven medals after what happened to us as a country on October 7,” she said. “Precisely now, we are here, we are on the map, with a stand full of Israelis with blue-and-white flags. This is the victory over what happened to us on October 7. We were all on a mission and there is nothing more symbolic than that.”

Israel’s unprecedented seven medals at the Paris Games include: a gold medal for windsurfer Tom Reuveny; silver medals for Inbar Lanir (judo), Raz Hershko (judo), Sharon Kantor (sailing), Artem Dolgopyat (floor gymnastics), and the latest addition by the Israeli rhythmic gymnastic team; and a bronze medal for Peter Palchik (judo).

Other notable Israeli performances in Paris include Shelly Bobritsky and Ariel Nassee’s ninth-place finish overall in artistic swimming, cyclist Mikhail Yakovlev’s advancement to the men’s keirin (race cycling) quarterfinals, and Daria Atamanov’s fifth-place finish in the individual all-around qualification for rhythmic gymnastics.