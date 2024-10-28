Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have created new materials that could improve magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.

In turn, this could lead to advancements in disease detection and potentially reduce the need for some radiation-based diagnostic procedures.

The research team used a novel methodology called MMV (matrix magnetization vehicles), which uses engineered materials to enhance the detection of metabolites, small molecules that can indicate various health conditions.

The MMV method increases the magnetic resonance signal strength by about four orders of magnitude, and extends the duration of the enhanced signal to approximately 10 minutes, compared to one minute with current methods.

These two improvements could make MRI a more viable alternative to radiation-intensive tests like PET-CT in certain cases, potentially reducing patient exposure to harmful radiation.

This development addresses the challenge of detecting low-concentration metabolites in tissues using conventional MRI. By improving this capability, the new materials may enhance MRI’s diagnostic potential, allowing for better tracking of metabolites over time.

“Our discovery is very exciting for us, as the new method will provide physicians with a broader time window to perform the scan, and we estimate it will expand the use of radiation-free MRI scans,” noted Prof. Aharon Blank, one of the study’s lead researchers.

“These materials will improve the capabilities of medical and research teams in early disease diagnosis, tissue characterization, disease progression monitoring, surgery planning, optimal treatment selection and informed decision-making.”