Prosthetic valve to revolutionize common heart condition

A startup that is revolutionizing treatment of a common but potentially fatal heart condition has announced a $28.5 million funding boost.

Innoventric, based in Ness Ziona, central Israel, has developed a device to fix a leak in the tricuspid valve, one of four valves that regulate blood flow through the heart.

Instead of replacing the faulty valve, which is a long and complex surgical procedure, Innoventric’s prosthetic valve can be implanted in a 10-minute procedure.

The implantation is done under conscious sedation with no need for echocardiography (cardiac imaging) or general anesthesia.

The device, called Trillium, has multiple one-way valves built into its wall. It is placed in the large veins (superior and inferior vena cava) that carry deoxygenated blood, rather than in the heart itself.

It’s a much neater solution than interfering with the complex anatomy of the tricuspid valve.

Innoventric has so far completed a clinical trial on some patients in Europe, and is treating others in the United States after receiving US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for an early feasibility study.

The new investment, announced on October29, brings the company’s total funding, since it was founded in 2017, to $41 million.

Innoventric says the funds will be used to advance clinical trials and expand regulatory approvals in the US and Europe.

The executive team of Innoventric. Photo by Eyal Toueg

Around 4 percent of over-75s suffer from a moderately leaking tricuspid valve, a condition that can contribute to additional heart complications.

The valve should close tightly when the heart’s right ventricle contracts, preventing blood from flowing back into the right atrium.

But in patients with a leaky valve – tricuspid regurgitation (TR) – the valve doesn’t seal completely, allowing some blood to leak back into the right atrium.

That can cause the right atrium to enlarge over time. It also means less blood is pumped to the lungs, forcing the heart to work harder. TR can prove fatal if left untreated.

By eliminating the need for surgical valve replacement and general anesthesia, Innoventric’s new treatment reduces the risk to patients, minimizes their recovery time and has a higher success rate.

Trillium is also suitable for a wide range of patients, many of whom would not be eligible for other tricuspid procedures.

Amir Danino, CEO of Innoventric, said: “Our mission is to revolutionize tricuspid regurgitation care with minimally invasive therapies that significantly improve patient outcomes.

“The strong backing from our investors, coupled with the progress we’ve achieved, underscores the need and huge potential of our approach to treat TR.”

The Series B funding round was led by US-based RA Capital Management, with new investment from the European Investment Committee (EIC). Returning investors BRM Group, JG Private Equity, and Mivtach Shamir Holdings also participated.