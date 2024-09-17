It was a life-changing moment for Alon Ben-Noon when he first met Shay Rishoni.

Rishoni, once a keen runner and cyclist, had been robbed of all movement by the devastating and degenerative disease ALS.

It was 2016 and Rishoni was by then immobile, only able to communicate by staring at an eye-tracking computer screen. But that didn’t stop him working as CEO of Prize4Life, a nonprofit founded by other ALS patients to help find a treatment for the disease.

Ben-Noon was profoundly moved by the meeting. “I looked at myself and I thought: You’re completely functioning, but you’re not doing half of what he’s doing. He’s completely paralyzed and he’s moving mountains.”

Ben-Noon was already working in the pharmaceutical industry, as a consultant, but decided to change track and do everything he could to allow ALS patients to live longer and live better.

And so NeuroSense Therapeutics was born.

The pharmaceutical startup, based in Herzliya, central Israel, aims to slow the progress of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) as well as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which are also neurodegenerative disorders.

PrimeC

ALS is a rare and incurable disease caused by the death of motor neurons, the nerve cells that send messages from the brain and spinal cord to our muscles and glands. ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) leads to complete paralysis, followed by death, usually with two to five years.

Rishoni, married with two sons, was diagnosed when he was 45 and survived another seven years, which is longer than most.

At the time, the only medication available was a drug called Riluzole, approved for use in 1995, which extended patients’ lives by around three months.

Ben-Noon was determined to do better. He gathered a team of experts to identify molecules in existing drugs that could be combined to attack multiple targets associated with ALS. Previous attempts to treat the disease had focused on single targets.

The team succeeded in addressing a number of distinct problems, including the degeneration of motor neurons.

NeuroSense CEO Alon Ben-Noon, right, and neurobiologist Dr. Niva Russek-Blum, CTO. Photo courtesy of NeuroSense

In clinical trials in Israel, Canada and Italy, the drug that NeuroSense developed has been shown to give ALS patients, on average, an extra 18 months. Patients experienced a 36% slower disease progression and a 43% better survival rate over 12 months compared to control subjects.

The drug is named PrimeC – “prime” is English for “Rishoni” — and could be available for patients within three and a half years.

The patented drug combines the antibiotic ciprofloxacin and the anti-inflammatory agent celecoxib, both already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for unrelated conditions.

Fast progression

ALS is a highly aggressive and complex disease that affects around one in 10,000 people. Initial symptoms are mild, such a weakness in a finger, or dragging a leg, but it can progress at an alarming rate.

NeuroSense personnel at an event for Target ALS, a foundation committed to the search for effective treatments. Photo courtesy of NeuroSense

“Quality of life in terms of functionality is usually quite good at the beginning and then it declines as the disease progresses,” says Ben-Noon.

“One day a patient can still eat by himself; the next day they’ll need assistance. One day a patient can walk independently and the next day they’ll have difficulties walking without a cane and soon they’ll need a wheelchair.

“We understood quite quickly that we cannot reverse the disease, but we can stop it and make a meaningful change to people’s lives.”

But he hopes to do even more. “Eventually, we will create a world where ALS is a non-fatal disease. Patients will live life to the full, happily, maybe with a very small dysfunction. That’s it, that’s the vision,” Ben-Noon says.

Orphan drug designation

NeuroSense has received orphan drug designation in the US and Europe, recognizing its potential to treat a rare condition (which means tax breaks and other benefits for the company) though it still needs to gain regulatory approval pending further clinical trials.

The company, which went public on NASDAQ in December 2021, has so far attracted $30 million in funding and has a US office in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NeuroSense rings the opening bell on NASDAQ, October 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of NeuroSense

“We are only 16 employees but we work with dozens of consultants and vendors who are assisting us in advancing our programs,” says Ben-Noon.

Dr. Vivian Drory, director of the ALS clinic at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, said that promising results from the company’s 12-month clinical study highlight the significant potential of PrimeC as a disease-modifying drug for ALS.

“These findings underscore the importance of early intervention, which can lead to more substantial benefits, and provide valuable insights that will inform the design of the company’s Phase 3 study, increasing the likelihood of success,” she said.

It’s often small companies, like NeuroSense, that pioneer new drugs, Ben-Noon notes. “Nowadays the ratio is about 60/40 — 60 for the small companies 40 for big pharma,” says Ben-Noon.

“In many cases it starts in a very small company like ours and then a big pharma looks at the outcomes and decides to buy out the company and continue the development.”

Looking back to his first meeting with Rishoni, back in 2016, does he feel he’s done what he set out to achieve? “Yes, absolutely,” he says.

“We always keep in touch with Tami [Rishoni’s widow]. We talk, we meet and every time we reach a new milestone is very fulfilling.”

“If I hadn’t bumped into Shay,” he reflects, “I probably would still be doing medical consulting work. But now I’m very proud to say we’re creating change in the world.”

For more information, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT