The percentage of Arab citizens employed in the Israeli healthcare system has increased dramatically over the past decade, according to a new study.

The study collected data between 2010 and 2023 from the Central Bureau of Statistics Labor Force Survey (LFS), the Health Ministry, the Council of Higher Education and relevant government policy reports. Its findings were published in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research.

Israeli Arabs make up 21% of the country’s population.

As of 2023, Israeli Arabs make up 25 percent of Israel’s physicians. In 2010, they constituted only 8% of the country’s physicians.

Arabs constitute approximately 27% of Israel’s nurses, 27% of Israel’s dentists and 49% of the country’s pharmacists.

This data strongly corresponds with academic statistics. In the 2022/3 academic year, of all Arab students studying for an undergraduate degree, 70% were enrolled in pharmacy, 33% in nursing, 23% in dentistry, and 9% in medicine.

Arab students also often opt to study abroad, primarily attending universities in the Palestinian Authority territories and in Jordan and other Arabic-speaking countries, as well as in Europe.

Between 2010 and 2022, at least 30% of Arab medicine students, 25% of dentistry students and 38% of pharmacy students graduated abroad.

“Israel does not train enough health professionals to meet its needs, particularly in medicine and dentistry, and accordingly relies heavily on professionals trained abroad,” the study explained.

“This has created opportunities for Israeli Arabs since healthcare professions carry high prestige in Arab society and are viewed as pathways to social mobility.”

The study concluded that “policymakers should expand access to health professional education within Israel, upgrade the skills of graduates of non-Israeli universities, promote diversity in leadership positions and key specialties, and expand specialty care services in Arab localities.”