“Fat is flavor” is a well-known culinary principle.

But nutritional research suggests consuming too much animal fat may be a factor in the development of many health conditions from dementia to male infertility to Crohn’s disease.

A cutting-edge plant protein-based fat solution, Fatrix, will soon go into commercial production to help food manufacturers reduce total fat and especially saturated fat content.

The product’s developer, Israeli food-tech startup Gavan Technologies, has raised $8 million in a Series A round led by MoreVC of Israel with participation from Lever VC; EIT Food, a European Union-supported platform for sustainable food innovations; and DarkBoot Group, a private equity firm involved in Gavan’s incubation.

“This funding round opens the door for Gavan to enter the European food market, where we can quickly make a positive impact. Our new, fully EU-certified facility is planned to go commercial as early as April next year,” said Itai Cohen, Gavan’s cofounder and CEO.

Gavan Technologies was cofounded in 2018 by Uri Jeremias, an award-winning restaurateur and entrepreneur based in Acre (Akko), northern Israel. Jeremias serves as the company’s head of culinary.

Like butter

Fatrix is a smooth, stable, and flavorless all-natural gel composed of protein isolate, vegetable oil and water. The initial marketing focus will be the bakery and dairy sectors.

Fatrix can be used as a one-to-one replacement for butter in a comprehensive range of bakery products such as brioche and croissants, and dairy-free versions of whipping cream, cooking cream, cream cheese and pudding.

This vegan cream cheese is made with Fatrix from Gavan. Photo by Nimrod Saunders

The emulsion has a very low content of saturated fats and zero trans fats, as it is not hydrogenated. Fatrix is already approved for market, and does not require novel foods regulatory approval.

“It is neutral in flavor, odorless, and highly versatile, making it possible to create any texture required,” said Cohen. “It maintains stability and water- and fat-holding capacity even under processing conditions of high heat and physical pressure.”

He added that Gavan’s plant-based protein extraction technology is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional animal-derived products.

A gamechanger

“Fat plays an essential role in the creation of almost all foods. It gives depth to flavors, elevates textures, and enhances the dining experience in general,” said Rony Patishi-Chillim, Venture Partner of MoreVC.

Gavan Technologies’ plant-based Fatrix replaces butter in bakery and dairy products. Photo by Nimrod Saunders

“The food industry is in need of a plant-based fat that can provide the same indulgent flavor and mouthfeel as butter, while supporting sustainability and personal wellbeing. Gavan’s unique fat creation platform is market-ready and has the potential to make a truly meaningful contribution to the $253 billion fats and oils market.”

James Caffyn, Partner at Lever VC, said, “As early investors in the alternative protein space, we’ve evaluated countless fat solutions aiming to replace butter or animal fats. Gavan’s platform stands out as the most compelling, offering a unique ability to partner with large corporates while achieving capital-efficient scaling and competitive unit economics. These qualities position Fatrix as a gamechanger in the move towards healthier and cleaner-label foods.”

