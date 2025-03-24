In 2023, Israel’s tourism industry was starting to recover from the Covid pandemic. But after October 7, the country found itself in a two-front war that shuttered many hotels in the north, filled dozens of other hotels with internal refugees, and nearly halted leisure travel to Israel.

Compared to the first two months of 2019, a record year for tourism, numbers this year are down 73 percent according to Ministry of Tourism figures.

But there’s cause for optimism. Refugees are returning to their homes in the north and south, and hotels are reopening in time for the prime tourist season starting at Passover.

In 2023, the Tourism Ministry approved grants for the construction of 2,122 new hotel rooms. Even during the height of the war, several new hotels opened as we reported in May 2024.

Here are eight more hotels that have opened or reopened with refurbishments recently or will open soon – and there’s more to come. Looking forward to seeing you in Israel!

ROXON RED SEA, Arika St., Eilat

The sophisticated Roxon Red Sea Eilat, which opened in December 2024, is an adults-only hotel (ages 18 and up) with 168 rooms offering views of the Red Mountains, Located near the Ice Mall shopping center, the beach, restaurants and attractions, the hotel has a restaurant, lobby bar, pool and gym. A wine room, billiards area, snack bar, and synagogue will open soon.

The lobby of the new Jacob Hotel in downtown Modi’in. Photo by Simplex

The rapidly growing central Israeli city of Modi’in has just gotten its first hotel. The two-story, 85-room Jacob Modi’in opened on March 16 in the Azrieli Group’s new West complex, which also includes commerce, offices and rental housing units.

At a pre-opening event for the press, Modi’in Mayor Haim Bibas explained that Modi’in is investing heavily in executive parks in the downtown area so that more residents can work locally. Also attractive to businesses and their guests is the proximity of the city to Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Accordingly, the hotel has business-oriented facilities such as five meeting rooms, an event and conference hall, a dining room and event garden. It is also equipped to host private and family gatherings, with larger hotel rooms and suites, two playgrounds and a synagogue. Still to come are a bar-restaurant that will be open to outside guests, and a spa with five treatment rooms.

This is the eighth hotel in the Jacob chain, and another is expected in the coming year.

GYMNASIA HOTEL, Montefiore St., Tel Aviv

Rooftop pool at the Gymnasia Hotel in Tel Aviv. Photo courtesy of Isrotel

Opened on March 11, the Gymnasia is situated in the startup city center and is also within walking distance of the beach, Carmel Market, Nachalat Binyamin outdoor craft fair, and the upscale bohemian Neve Tzedek neighborhood. This new Isrotel property comprises 145 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, and a lobby restaurant.

POLI URBAN HOTEL, Ness Tziona St., Tel Aviv

The Poli Urban in Tel Aviv. Photo courtesy of Africa Israel

The Africa Israel hotel chain recently launched the Poli Urban Tel Aviv Hotel, younger sibling of Poli House Tel Aviv, as an adults-only boutique hotel with 52 rooms and suites, a bar and pool on the roof, a wine bar, a chef restaurant and close proximity to the beach.

PRIMA VERA, Hillel St., Jerusalem

A newly remodeled room at the Prima Vera in Jerusalem. Photo by Aya Ben-Ezry

The Prima chain put 90 million shekels ($24.7 million) into buying and overhauling the historic Jerusalem Tower hotel – at 17 stories, it was one of the first high-rises in Jerusalem when it was built in 1970 – and opened the reborn, rebranded Prima Vera at the end of 2023. Its 120 rooms immediately became occupied by evacuee families from across the country. After their departure, the chain invested another 30 million shekels to renew the rooms and lobby. It’s in a strategic location in the city center and has underground parking.

GALILION HOTEL, Highway 90, Hula Valley

The Galilion Hotel in the Hula Valley. Photo by Rotem Golan

The Galilion Hotel in Israel’s Hula Valley reopened its doors in January, marking the first hotel to welcome guests again in the Upper Galilee region. During 14 months of closure, all 120 rooms and suites were refurbished, the lobby and spa enhanced, the outdoor seasonal pool facilities expanded, and conference halls modernized. Guests are offered packages for unique experiences such as regional tours, culinary adventures and cultural events. The hotel hosts live shows on weekends.

AYALA HOTEL, Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar

Terrace off the Galil Terrace room at the Ayala Hotel in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar. Photo courtesy of Isrotel

Nestled in the pastoral surroundings of the Upper Galilee, not far from Tel Hazor National Park, the Isrotel Ayala is a two-story natural stone structure with terraces and an infinity pool overlooking the Galilee and Mount Hermon. Intended for couples and families, this 147-room property offers a spa and a children’s club filled with games and activities for different ages. The restaurant, where guests can watch live preparation of dishes, offers vegan, vegetarian, and health-conscious options.

CANAAN SPA HOTEL, Ha-Gdud ha-Shlishi St., Safed

Lobby bar at Canaan Spa Hotel, Safed. Photo courtesy of Fattal

Perched atop Canaan Mountain in the mystical northern city of Safed (Tzfat), the 119-room Canaan Hotel was opened by the Fattal chain just before the war closed it down. Now it’s reopened and offers luxurious accommodations for adult guests (16 years and up). Located near the charming Old City with its numerous art galleries and historic synagogues, this hotel encompasses an accessible pool and spa, and a restaurant serving dishes based on fresh local produce.

DAROMA HOTEL, Ein Akev St., Mitzpeh Ramon

Daroma, the new incarnation of Isrotel’s Ramon Inn, will reopen in the early summer. More affordable than the chain’s other local hotel, Beresheet, Daroma is a good choice for travelers who want to experience the beauty of the Ramon Crater, the uniquely clear nighttime sky and awesome desert sunrises of Mitzpeh Ramon. The 128-room hotel has been redecorated in a style that simulates sleeping under the stars in a monochromatic color palette, with lighting that represents the moon. The hotel has an indoor pool.

KAYMA HOTEL, Dead Sea shore

Coming in the summer from Isrotel’s Exclusive Collection, the Kayma boasts 47 luxury suites, some of which exit directly to a seaside infinity pool. Guests will have a choice of restaurants and a large spa facility.

