October 7, 2023, marked a turning point in my life and the lives of every Israeli.

On that day, a war broke out that none of us were prepared for, bringing devastation on a scale we had never seen before. The shock of that day still stays with us, but as Israelis, we have found ways to carry on with our lives despite the horror we witnessed.

One of the things I admire most about Israeli society is our ability to switch between routine and emergency mode almost instantly. This instinct is deeply ingrained in us, shaped by decades of facing various conflicts and learning to adapt and react.

On October 7, I was at home with my wife and children. Early that morning, we were suddenly awakened by the sound of red alert sirens and explosions. It was overwhelming, but years of relative peace had given us a false sense of security, making us forget that we live in a region where danger is never far away.

At that moment, my wife and I hurried our children to the bomb shelter, still struggling to grasp the reality of what was happening. It was hard to believe that the peace we had been enjoying could shatter so suddenly.

As the day unfolded, we learned of the immense loss of life and the many hostages taken. The shock was profound, but there was also an overwhelming drive among Israelis to take action, to help in any way we could.

In the days that followed, a new reality settled in. Every loud sound, whether from a car, motorcycle, or something falling, made us think twice, wondering if it was a red alert. This constant state of vigilance has become part of our daily lives.

Media became my mission

For the past 10 years, I have been creating content for social media, explaining Israel’s situation to the world. My role in the IDF was to create social media content for the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

On October 7, I received calls from the government, the army and various organizations, asking me to create videos and content to explain what was happening. Social media is such a powerful tool, and in the face of such a terrible situation, I knew I had to do my part.

Eyal Gamba at work for ISRAEL21c. Photo by Natalie Selvin

Creating this content was not easy. I had to blur every graphic and heartbreaking piece of footage before sending it to the international press. Watching these images was deeply painful, but I knew this was my mission.

For weeks, this became my sole focus, volunteering to create social media content to help Israel. I knew that some of my friends were out in the field, facing much greater danger, but I also knew that we all have our roles to play. My role was to use my skills to support our country in the best way I could.

Today I work at ISRAEL21c, where I create positive social media content sharing good news from Israel. This is more than a job; I believe it is my mission in this war. Through this work, I feel helpful, like I am doing my part.

Finding ways to cope

After October 7, I couldn’t leave my house. The shock of what I had seen and the reality of our situation kept me indoors. But eventually, like so many others, I had to find a way to return to some kind of routine.

For the sake of our children and our country, we had to move forward. Yet, even as we try to resume our lives, the trauma of what happened is still with us. I believe the entire country is suffering from some level of post-trauma, and we each have our own ways of coping.

For me, being near water has been a form of therapy. The Mediterranean Sea, with its vastness and strength, helps me find peace. I enjoy surfing because it allows me to become part of something much bigger than myself. It reminds me that there is a whole world out there, beyond the conflict and chaos we are facing.

A whole world out there. Eyal Gamba takes a moment to find peace at the beach. Photo courtesy Eyal Gamba

However, the reality of our situation is never far away. I witnessed a car-ramming terrorist attack just a few meters away from me, something that still haunts me.

The most difficult moments are when I hear sirens and explosions while my children are at school. Not knowing if they are safe is a fear I live with every day. We try to maintain a sense of normalcy for our children, but we are always prepared for the worst. Our bomb shelter is stocked with food and water, and we are ready to react at a moment’s notice.

In these challenging times, I find comfort in spirituality. Believing that there is something greater than ourselves helps me hold on to hope that, in the end, everything will be alright. Despite the darkness we are going through, I believe that better days will come and that we will find meaning in all of this.