Three more Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas on Thursday after 482 days in captivity in Gaza. Five Thai workers who were abducted on October 7, 2023, were also released by Palestinian terror groups in Gaza.

Soldier Agam Berger, 20, and civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, were released during organized events at two separate locations in Gaza.

Agam Berger

Dressed in a mock IDF uniform, Berger was freed in Jabalia, in a ceremony staged by Hamas. The ceremony was similar to the one that took place during the release of four female soldiers – Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag – on Saturday.

Agam Berger during a Hamas ceremony in Gaza. Photo: Screenhot

The five soldiers were all part of one IDF intelligence unit. They were abducted together from a military base in Nahal Oz on October 7. The sixth female soldier from the same unit, Ori Megidish, was also abducted, but rescued by Israeli troops shortly after the war broke out.

Berger was first handed over to the Red Cross, and later reunited with her parents at an IDF military base near the Gaza border. She was then transported to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where her comrades are currently being kept for observation.

Agam Berger reunites with her parents upon her release. Photo courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses

Yehud and Moses were abducted by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and held captive by the terror group in Khan Yunis.

The chaotic handover of the hostages to the Red Cross saw hundreds of Gazans gather in Khan Yunis, next to the destroyed house of Yahya Sinwar, a former Hamas leader eliminated by Israel in October.

The five Thai hostages – Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat and Rumnao Surasak – were released and handed over to the Red Cross at the same location.

The mob that surrounded the vehicles with the hostages significantly delayed their release.

مباشرة لحظة تسليم المحتجزة الإسرائيلية أربيل يهودا إلى الصليب الأحمر في #خانيونس pic.twitter.com/3Wpc4c5j36 — #القدس_ينتفض ???????? (@MyPalestine0) January 30, 2025

Arbel and Moses were then handed over to the IDF forces inside Gaza, before finally making it to the Israeli side of the border, where they were reunited with some of their loved ones.

The released hostages were set to undergo health checks at different hospitals around the country: Yehud at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Moses at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, and the five Thai citizens at Shamir Medical Center at Be’er Ya’akov.

Moses was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack. His partner, Efrat Katz, was murdered. Moses marked his 80th birthday in captivity.

Yehud was taken by terrorists into Gaza from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with her partner, Ariel Cunio, who still remains in captivity. Yehud’s brother, Dolev, was killed on October 7 while treating the wounded. His remains were discovered inside the kibbutz only eight months later.

Berger, Yehud and Moses are the third set of hostages to be released as part of the deal brokered between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza. Dozens of additional hostages are expected to be released in the coming weeks. In return, Israel is expected to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, hundreds of them jailed for their roles in deadly terror attacks.

President Isaac Herzog welcomed the return of the hostages. “They have endured hell with unparalleled bravery, and they are finally reunited with their wonderful families and loved ones.

“We will not rest and we will not be silent until every one of our sisters and brothers have been returned from captivity in Gaza. Till the last one returns!”