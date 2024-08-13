Migrating swallowtail butterflies flock to Hula Valley

The KKL-JNF Hula Valley Reserve is currently aflutter with the arrival of thousands of swallowtail butterflies, a migratory species that graces the area each summer.

Hula Valley is one of Israel’s prime birdwatching areas, hosting hundreds of thousands of migrating birds each winter and spring. Yet they are not the only creatures that flock to this restored nature reserve.

“The migration of butterflies is less well-known than bird migration, but the sight of hundreds of butterflies, with their delicate movement and impressive colors, provides moments of peace and rest for the soul,” said Inbar Shlomit Rubin, field manager at the reserve in Israel’s Upper Galilee.

A kaleidoscope of butterflies fluttering around a plant in the Hula Nature Reserve. Photo by Inbar Shlomit Rubin/KKL-JNF

The swallowtail is notable for its distinctive orange-and-black coloring, which indicates that it is a toxic species and therefore has few natural predators.

The female lays her eggs on the sharp-angled milkweed, a toxic plant that helps protect the eggs and larvae. (This, in conjunction with the above factoid about the actual butterfly’s toxicity, should give observers pause before they dig into a swallowtail and milkweed salad.)

While the males and females appear similar, the males can be distinguished by an additional spot on their hind wings that secretes a sexy pheromone that smells irresistible to lady swallowtails.

The swallowtail has a wingspan of approximately 75 millimeters (3 inches) and migrates at a speed of around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) per hour.

The Swallowtail has a brilliant array of white and black spots. Photo by Inbar Shlomit Rubin/KKL-JNF

During their time at the Hula reserve, the swallowtails can be seen fluttering among the nectar-rich flowers of the large thistle and creeping bindweed, which are in full bloom.

Rubin noted that visitors are encouraged to take a moment to appreciate the beauty and wonder of these remarkable insects as they make their annual journey.

“In these challenging times, the opportunity to rest momentarily on a flower and breathe in the healing nature is not to be taken for granted,” she said.

For information on the KKL-JNF Hula Valley Reserve, click here.