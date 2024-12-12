Michelin awards Israeli chef restaurants in US

In case you missed it: On December 10, several restaurants run by Israeli chefs received high praise, accolades and even a couple of stars at the Michelin Guide ceremony in New York City, which focused on eateries in New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

Recognized globally as the arbiter of world-class restaurants, the Michelin Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales (Michelin is, after all, a tire company) by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations.

A vintage 1898 Michelin ad featuring Bibendum, the eponymous tire man known for his fine taste in high-quality cuisine, and sharp objects. Illustration by O’Galop, public domain

Michelin stars are a universally respected sign of high-quality cooking — “if you’re in the area, you should eat here,” they cry to the famished traveler.

The famous one, two and three Michelin Stars identify establishments serving “exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.”

Among the restaurants honored with stars at the event were two Israeli-owned joints. The first is Shmoné (Hebrew for Eight), run by chefs Nadav Greenberg and Eyal Shani in New York. Thanks to what the Michelin’s guide refers to as its “neo-Levantine cuisine,” the restaurant earned its first Michelin star last year, and has maintained that star for another year.

Nadav Greenberg, executive chef of Shmoné in Manhattan’s West Village. Photo by Max Flatow

A second Israeli chef-run eatery, Galit, earned its first Michelin star in 2022 and has retained it as well. This year, Scott Stroemer, the sommelier of the Chicago-based restaurant operated by chef Zachary Engel, received the Michelin Sommelier Award.

Also honored at the event were other Israeli chef restaurants such as Miss Ada and Tanoreen in New York; and Sababa in Washington, D.C. These eateries fell short of the Tire Man’s coveted celestial trophy, but they did receive the Bib Gourmand, a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among Michelin inspectors when dining on their own time.