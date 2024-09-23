Mankai plant effective in managing type 2 diabetes

A new study has revealed that when consumed after meals, Mankai duckweed, a small aquatic plant, has the ability to significantly reduce blood sugar levels of people with type 2 diabetes, with effects comparable to medication.

High blood sugar, especially after meals, poses significant health risks in type 2 diabetes. It can damage blood vessels, affect the peripheral nervous system, and increase the risk of severe complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and reduced sensation in extremities.

The breakthrough study, conducted by Sheba Medical Center and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), found that drinking a Mankai beverage after dinner led to a 20 percent drop in post-meal blood sugar levels, and a faster return to baseline levels.

This effect was observed in around two-thirds of the 45 participants, who were randomly assigned to consume either a 300 ml Mankai drink or an equivalent volume of water after dinner for two weeks. The regimen was followed by a switch in interventions for another two weeks.

Blood sugar levels were monitored continuously using glucose sensors and standard laboratory tests throughout the study.

The study was led by Prof. Amir Tirosh from Sheba, along with BGU’s Gal Tsaban and Prof. Iris Shai.

Tirosh said: “Nutrition plays a crucial role in both the development and management of diabetes. Incorporating Mankai into the diet can enhance blood sugar control and provide beneficial nutrients that support overall health.”

The study’s findings were published in the Obesity, Diabetes, and Metabolism scientific journal earlier this month. The research was supported by grants from the German Research Foundation and Israel’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Mankai

Mankai, also known as watermeal, is the world’s only plant source containing a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, iron, vitamin B12, and many other nutrients.

Prof. Iris Shai. Photo by Dani Machlis, Ben Gurion University

Previous research found Mankai helpful in improving vascular and brain health, reducing abdominal and liver fat, and positively influencing the microbiome. Additionally, Mankai may help lower post-meal blood sugar levels even in individuals without diabetes.

Shai added that the latest study “highlights the potential of Mankai as a valuable tool for diabetes management and warrants further investigation.”

The plant has a neutral taste and texture, which makes it easy to integrate into recipes.

It is grown in Israel and in other countries in a closed environment and is highly sustainable – requiring a fraction of the amount of water to produce each gram of protein compared to soy, kale or spinach.