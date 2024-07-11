According to recent data, over 40 percent of drivers in Israel use their phone while driving. Smart driving startup LETSTOP aims to reduce that number with its recently launched app that rewards responsible drivers with credit for every minute of driving without touching their phone.

The user’s credit then accumulates and can be redeemed in an in-app store to buy vouchers for various stores and businesses.

The credit can also be converted into the startup’s bespoke cryptocurrency, $STOP, which can be traded on crypto exchanges (at time of publishing, the cryptocurrency is listed on some exchanges, and is worth approximately $0.00).

The app tracks phone usage during driving, while an AI-based algorithm tracks the calculation of the accumulated credit. The algorithm takes into account various factors, such as the length of time the driver has been using the app and the overall score of each drive. The more the driver touches the phone, the lower their score is going to be.

The Rishon Lezion-based company said that since its launch two months ago, the app has reached over 50,000 downloads that registered a total of 5 million km (3 million miles) of safe driving.

A personal origin story

LETSTOP was founded by entrepreneurs Dor Levy and Almog Nissan, the latter of whom was involved in a serious car accident two years ago, when a driver ran a red light and smashed into Nissan’s car, leaving him with a back injury.

The incident inspired Nissan to take initiative against irresponsible driving.

“We want to be in the subconscious of every driver that if they use their phone, they put lives at risk,” Nissan, LETSPOT’s deputy CEO, told Channel 13.

Levy, who serves as the company’s CEO, further emphasized the company’s mission.

“We are not just an app, but an enterprise that aims to create a safer driving culture,” he said. “We want to reward positive behavior and encourage users to drive responsibly.”

The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.