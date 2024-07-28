Two years ago, Marvel Studios announced it will bring its 1980s comic book character “Sabra,” a former spy for Israel’s Mossad agency, to the big screen in its upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film. Popular Israeli actress Shira Haas was cast for the role.

Now, it appears the studio caved to the anti-Israel protest movement, turning the character, whose real name in the comics is Ruth Bat-Seraph, into a former Black Widow, a Soviet-Russian spy program. She will also no longer be referred to as Sabra, a vintage slang term for native-born Israelis.

The move dashes any hopes of seeing an Israeli action figure on the shelves of your local toy stores come February 2025, which is when the new Captain America is set to hit theaters.

Israeli Heroes

The good news is that less than two months ago an Israeli company unveiled its unique line of action figures depicting Israel Defense Forces soldiers and members of other domestic security forces.

The figurine of a fictional female Border Police officer named Meytal Cohen, inside its original box. Photo courtesy of Giborei Israel

“At first, we designed stereotypical superheroes, with capes and giant David’s Stars on their chests. But then, we realized our soldiers were the actual superheroes,” Elad Stefansky, who cofounded Giborei Israel (Heroes of Israel) with his brother Yarden, tells ISRAEL21c.

Although there are action figures of IDF soldiers available online, they cost hundreds of dollars, and are mostly intended for collectors.

The Giborei Israel toy soldier line is intended for children, with prices ranging from $35 to $60.

The company currently offers seven different six-inch action figure toys, including a Druze paratrooper, an Ethiopian-Israeli ranger, and two female servicewomen.

“Our characters are based on existing IDF units, but their personas are fictional, like in comic books,” Stefansky says.

They have sold over 6,000 toys so far. Some models are already marked as sold out on the official website, which currently ships within Israel and the United States.

Byproduct of October 7

The 46-year-old advertising professional explains that the idea for the venture was born following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Gaza border communities.

He was worried about how the tragic events were eroding his children’s sense of security.

“The attacks created a crisis of trust between the army and the public. As creative people, we began brainstorming right away how to bring that trust back, to once again make soldiers the heroes who protect us,” Stefansky notes.

“Yarden, who’s a huge comic book fan, remembered the story of the American G.I. Joe action figure; it was a byproduct of World War II, and was meant to boost the morale of troops.”

The two began sketching the toy prototypes and drawing up a business plan. In December 2023, they sent the final designs to the manufacturer in China – incidentally, the same one that produces toys for Marvel.

Stefansky would have preferred for the toys to be made in Israel, but unfortunately no domestic toy factories are able to manufacture such intricate designs.

“Maybe one day, we’ll become the first Israeli toy company to manufacture such designs in the country,” he says.

Soldiers in real life

“I didn’t used to want my kids to play with [toy] soldiers, but it has become part of Israeli culture; you can’t ignore it,” explains Stefansky.

“If Spider-Man doesn’t come to rescue you, an IDF soldier will.”

The two brothers were actually called for reserve duty 10 days after the October 7 attacks, and have been serving ever since. They created Giborei Israel during the little spare time they had over the past nine months in the reserves.

“My advertising business basically no longer exists, I had to divert the customers to other businesses,” Stefansky admits.

“After the war is over, the Arab world will rebuild Gaza and make it the new Eilat. But no one is going to help in rebuilding us; we’re going to have to do it ourselves.”

The response

Families of fallen soldiers have approached Giborei Israel to request action figures modeled after their loved ones. These requests prompted the brothers to open a fundraising round for the first time since founding the company.

An Israeli child holding the Giborei Israel toy soldiers. Photo courtesy of Giborei Israel

The company is getting great feedback not only from Israelis, but from the US Jewish community as well.

“The wave of antisemitism that engulfed the Jewish diaspora [after October 7] has created the need to boost the children’s sense of security. At the end of the day, we are one; we just suffer in different ways.”

Stefansky admits, however, the company has been getting backlash from pro-Palestinian activists “left and right.” The most disturbing feedback was a video of an activist setting the Giborei Israel toys on fire, which went viral on the Telegram messaging app.

“People always root for the underdog; even me, when I watch soccer, I always root for the weaker team,” explains Stefansky, adding the backlash didn’t come as a surprise.

“But the majority of people have surface-level knowledge [of the conflict], they don’t get to the bottom of things.”

Stefansky concludes that the ultimate goal of the initiative is to let Jewish children in Israel, and around the world, know that if “Spider-Man doesn’t come to rescue you, an IDF soldier will.”

