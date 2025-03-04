Israel’s only ski resort reopens for first time since Oct. 7

Mount Hermon, Israel’s only ski resort, reopened Wednesday for the first time since the October 7, 2023, attacks and the subsequent war.

The Mount Hermon Ski Resort attracts half a million visitors a year in peacetime. However, it was declared a closed military zone nearly a year and a half ago due to its proximity to the Lebanese and Syrian borders. It suffered a host of direct hits from rockets fired by the Hezbollah terror group.

Rocket attacks caused severe damage to the site’s infrastructure, which the site’s authorities have been working for months to repair. This will continue well into 2025, with specialists from overseas expected to arrive in Israel soon to assist with the restoration process.

The opening of the site is therefore limited for now, with no option of skiing due to heavy damage sustained by ski lifts.

“Visitors can enjoy fun in the snow and a variety of other activities, including a ride on the cable car, sledding in a special facility, skydiving in virtual reality, and special activities for children,” said the ski resort in an official statement.

Photo courtesy of Mount Hermon Ski Resort

Raphael Naveh, CEO of the ski resort, added that the site is facing “significant challenges, especially in recruiting personnel after the extended period of closure.”

“We are making every effort to gradually return to full activity, while maintaining the high level of service which our visitors know and expect. I urge anyone interested in joining the Hermon family and working with us to contact us.”

The site officials urged potential tourists to visit and support small local businesses that have been struggling to keep their enterprises afloat since the start of the war.

Entry to the Mount Hermon Ski Resort requires an advance ticket. To buy tickets, click here.