In countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, camel racing is a prestigious, multimillion-dollar sport industry.

In Israel, however, up until recently camel racing was illegal due to concerns from animal welfare groups, which say the sport is cruel and abusive.

Still, for years the Bedouin community in the Negev desert has been staging camel racing illegally.

Bedouin Arabs ride their camels during the race on November 1. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

Without permits and proper precautions, these races would often result in accidents and severe injuries to both animals and people.

Since the government could not rein in the illegal races, it decided to legalize the sport, staging it in a safe and organized manner, and equipping the race track with first-aid stations, portable toilets and tents.

Bedouin Arabs ride their camels during the race on November 1. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

And so, on November 1, 2024, Israel held its first official camel racing event in the Ramat Negev Regional Council, attended by thousands of spectators, Jews and Bedouins alike.

The race

The event included two disciplines, a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) race for young camels, and a 12km (7.4-mile) race for mature animals. At least 40 racing camels participated in the event.

Bedouin Arabs ride their camels during the race on November 1. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

Jockeys whose camels ended the respective race in the top three received a monetary prize: 12,000 shekels ($3,200) for first place, 10,000 shekels ($2,600) for second, and 8,000 shekels ($2,100) for third.

The event was organized by the Ramat Negev Regional Council in cooperation with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee, the Israel Police, the Camel Riders Forum of the Negev, and others.

An Israel Police officer standing next to a welcome poster at the race. Photo courtesy of Israel Police

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who attended the race, called the event “an important step” in the integration of the Bedouin community into Israeli society.

“For years, camel races in the Negev were a symbol of the loss of governance and lawlessness. This year, we initiated a regulated and legal event that can reflect the uniqueness of the Bedouin culture.”

Dr. Mazen Abu Siam, chief veterinarian for the event, praised the authorities for legalizing camel racing, which he said benefits jockeys and camels alike.