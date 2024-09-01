Israelis win gold in Paralympic swimming, taekwondo, rowing

In a notable display of athleticism and determination, Israeli paralympic swimmer Ami Omer Dadaon secured Israel’s second gold medal at this year’s Paralympic Games on Friday (August 30).

Dadaon triumphed in the 100-meter men’s freestyle event, following the gold medal victory of Asaf Yasur in taekwondo earlier in the games.

Adding to Israel’s impressive medal haul on Sunday, Moran Samuel, 42, claimed gold in the 2,000-meter PR1 rowing final. Samuel completed the race with a time of 10:25.40 minutes, securing her third consecutive Paralympic medal and her first gold.

Formerly a national basketball player, Samuel pivoted to paralympic rowing following a paralyzing spinal stroke at age 24. She holds a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy, and a master’s degree in early childhood education, and works as a pediatric physiotherapist.

Photo by Lilach Weiss-Rosenberg/IPC

Dadaon’s swimming triumph

The 23-year-old Dadaon touched the wall with a time of 1:20.25 minutes, adding to his already impressive Paralympic medal collection: this victory marks Dadaon’s fourth Paralympic medal, building upon his performance in Tokyo three years ago where he claimed two golds and one silver.

????️???? "I was surviving in this race. It was very tough for me to close but I did close as I wanted, I won. I had to survive and I did. I got the medal. Me and my coach worked so hard on so many levels. We did a lot of gym, a lot of practice, 12 times a week."



-????Ami Omer Dadaon???????? pic.twitter.com/HZRvuAyTeX — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) August 30, 2024

Born prematurely with cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs, Dadaon’s journey to Paralympic glory is a source of inspiration.

He began his sporting journey at the age of six, initially as a form of rehabilitation rather than competitive pursuit. Under the guidance of coach Yaakov Benenson at his training base in Haifa, Dadaon has transformed into a world-class athlete.

“This wasn’t an easy race for me,” Dadaon remarked. “Thank God, I succeeded in representing the State of Israel and its people. I don’t have many words to describe it. Nothing goes through my mind during the race. Now I know that I’ll be singing Hatikva [Israel’s national anthem] during this time, which is all I wanted.”

Ami Dadaon wins Paralympic gold in the 100m freestyle swimming competition. Photo by Lilac Weiss Rosenberg/IPC

Dadaon sees his achievements as a beacon of hope for others facing challenges. “Giving hope to people is the added meaning of what we’re doing here,” he said.

“I have three more races to go. I hope every child and adult who sees this and is struggling knows that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”



The Israeli team’s success continued in the pool, with Mark Malyar securing a bronze medal in the 100m men’s backstroke, further adding to the nation’s medal tally.

Mark Malyar holds the bronze medal for the Men’s 100m backstroke. Photo by Lilac Weiss Rosenberg/IPC

Asaf Yasur’s taekwondo victory

The day before Dadaon’s success, 22-year-old Asaf Yasur clinched Israel’s first gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games in taekwondo, defeating his Turkish opponent.

Congratulations to @asafyasur on winning Israel’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games! ????



We’re so proud of you, Asaf! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AKx3Bjo00W — ISRAEL21c (@ISRAEL21C) August 30, 2024

Yasur’s journey to Paralympic glory is particularly poignant, having lost his hands in an electrocution accident as a boy.

“I set a goal for myself, to become the best that I could be,” Yasur said. “The events of October 7 add significance to any fight or medal. I think about it when I wake up, when I begin to train and when I prepare mentally.

“The hope to raise Israel’s flag, hear the national anthem and bring pride to the country, is instilled in all of us.”