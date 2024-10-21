Israeli wave-energy technology coming to shores of Taiwan

Israel-based Eco Wave Power is entering the Taiwanese market with an agreement for the sale of the first wave-energy generation unit to I-Ke International Ocean Energy, a subsidiary of maritime engineering company Lian Tat.

I-Ke will fully finance the 100KW pilot project, to be installed on the east coast of Taiwan. An additional 83 potentially suitable sites have been identified for later expansion.

Eco Wave Power, a publicly traded onshore wave energy technology company, developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. The technology is deployed in several locations globally, including Gibraltar and Israel, and soon in Los Angeles and Portugal.

“Taiwan is an island country with a coastline of 1,566 kilometers, with high potential for the installation of marine energy. The construction of Eco Wave Power’s project is relatively easy, and I believe that it will be a significant stepping stone for the development of green electricity in Taiwan,” Lian Tat Chairman CY Huang said at a joint press conference in Taipei on October 4.

Huang continued: “I also think that this will allow Taiwan to break away from existing renewable energy restrictions and develop in the direction of diversified renewable energy. As a result, we have already completed the site selection process and once the 100KW demonstration site is built, with positive results, our target is to expand it to 20MW, and we will continue to push up to more than 400MW of wave energy installed capacity.”

CY Huang, Chairman of Lian Tat, and Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, during the signing ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO Inna Braverman said, “Taiwan is extremely suitable for the implementation of Eco Wave Power’s pioneering technology, as it has more than 1,500 kilometers of coastline, coupled with significant wave heights and very impressive local technological skills. Due to Taiwan’s impressive technological abilities, we plan to produce our floaters locally, thereby creating not only clean electricity from the waves, but also new wave-energy related workplaces.”

In 2020, Huang spearheaded the launch of the Mediterranean and Asian Marine Alliance to foster ocean-related research and solutions. The alliance seeks to connect with Israeli ocean research to improve Taiwan’s participation in maritime affairs globally.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 framework program and was honored with the Global Climate Action Award from the United Nations.

The company is based in Tel Aviv with offices in Sweden, Israel, China, Gibraltar, Mexico and Australia. In September, Eco Wave Power hosted a government delegation from the Philippines brought by MASHAV — Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.