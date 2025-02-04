Zachy Hennessey
By Zachy Hennessey
February 4

Israeli clean-tech startup W-Cycle has partnered with Brazilian company Melhoramentos to develop a new compostable food packaging material that fully decomposes within 100 days.

The strategic partnership aims to create an ecofriendly alternative to single-use plastics that can withstand extreme temperatures and provide robust food containment.

W-Cycle’s proprietary material, SupraPulp, is made from agricultural waste products like sugarcane bagasse, eucalyptus wood fibers and banana leaves.

The packaging is oil- and water-resistant and can endure temperatures ranging from minus -40°C to 220°C, making it suitable for freezer-to-oven use without requiring plastic lamination.

The collaboration, valued at a minimum of $3.45 million, will leverage Melhoramentos’ extensive renewable forestry resources and W-Cycle’s packaging expertise, and aims to address the critical environmental challenge posed by plastic waste.

W-Cycle CEO Isaac Rome said the partnership has the potential to deliver “impactful, high-end affordable packaging solutions.”

”Our ecological packaging formulations help food packaging manufacturers break away

from plastic PET materials, allowing them to create robust containers that are suitable for

freezer to oven/microwave convenience,” he added.

The company has already begun working with catering companies, ready-meal producers and multinational food brands to transition away from traditional plastic containers.

