It was recently announced that Israeli pop star Noa Kirel will star in an Argentinian TV series titled “NOA,” which tells the story of a couple of musicians navigating love and career.

Kirel will star alongside Agustín Bernasconi, a popular Argentinian singer and actor. Filming is expected to begin later this month in Argentina.

The telenovela is being co-produced by Argentina’s indie production company Fam Contenidos and Israel’s Sipur Studio, which recently sold the rights to its drama series “Bad Boy” to Netflix.

According to reports, the 25-episode series centers around Kirel and Bernasconi’s characters as they carve new lives and career paths after finding themselves in Buenos Aires.

Bernasconi said starring in NOA will be “a great experience,” and called Kirel an “outstanding artist; we complement each other very well.”

Sipur Studio CEO Emilio Schenker added: “I can think of no better first project for us to invest in outside of Israel. It fits perfectly with our mandate to bring high-quality fiction, documentary and unscripted projects to the world through top-level strategic partnerships and the support of powerful investors.”

Breaking into acting

Kirel broke into the Israeli mainstream music scene in the early 2020s, and in 2023 went on to represent Israel at Eurovision Music Contest, finishing third.

“NOA” is the second IP to cast Kirel in the lead role, after last year it was confirmed the pop singer will star in a futuristic TV series, “Wonder.”

The eight-episode thriller, produced by Paramount-owned Ananey Studios and distributed by Yes Studios, tells the story of a teen killed in a car crash through her virtual footprint, including a new virtual reality gaming app called “Wonder,” uncovering secrets about the accident that killed her.