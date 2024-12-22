Plant-based whole-cut “meat” in the style of slabs, steaks and pulled beef is being introduced to the American retail market by Israel’s Chunk Foods, starting with independent grocers in Los Angeles and New York City before possible expansion to other regions later in 2025.

Rich in iron, protein and vitamin B12, Chunk’s beef analogues boast a “clean ingredient list comprised entirely of recognizable, pronounceable, healthy, and natural ingredients (8 of them, to be exact), with no gums, stabilizers, or preservatives.”

The cultured, non-GMO soy protein-based products are created with minimal processing, using unique fermentation technology. Just like the real whole-muscle beef they closely resemble, Chunk Foods can be pan-seared, basted, grilled, smoked, stewed, braised, barbecued, or baked. They are certified kosher and pareve.

Founded in 2020, Chunk Foods has already introduced its products in the United States through eateries in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Orlando and Miami Beach, winning the Plant Based Meat Product of the Year award at the 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

Last year, Chunk Foods completed a large production center and partnered with plant protein company Better Balance to create new products for the Mexican food-service market. The Tel Aviv-based startup has raised $24 million in total.