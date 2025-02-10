Maya Sigal first learned about the devastating impact of vehicular traffic on Israel’s wildlife when the pandemic was raging. At the time, she was working in the high-tech sector.

After discovering the scope of the problem, she cofounded Safe Wildlife Crossings, an organization working to protect animals from deadly traffic collisions.

From cats to dogs to mongooses to hyenas, thousands of animals are killed by cars on Israel’s roads every year, and Safe Wildlife Crossings aims to raise public awareness and encourage government action to prevent roadkill.

Last summer, Sigal left her job to focus on the initiative full time as chair of the board.

“It really touched me, especially the gap between what could be done here in Israel and reality,” says Sigal. “There are [potential] solutions, but we are not implementing them here because they’re not the priority of the government.”

The organization has developed several innovative approaches to tackle the crisis.

One tactic is the development and launch of a WhatsApp chatbot for reporting wildlife collisions, which has helped to create a more accurate picture of the problem’s scope.

While official statistics from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority record about 2,000 animal deaths on roads annually, Sigal explains that, based on the flood of reports that the bot has received, the actual number of incidents could be up to 10 times higher.

She notes one telling example wherein a single reporter documented more wildlife collisions in two months along one road section than the official database had recorded in four years.

Grassroots efforts

Besides its roadkill report bot, Safe Wildlife Crossings has also launched a program that works directly with regional councils in high-risk areas.

This includes a series of 11 training sessions to equip community members with the skills needed to implement wildlife protection projects locally. There’s also a three-session educational program for children available by request.

“Sometimes even small actions and low-budget solutions can already bring improvement,” Sigal explains.

She cites the example of Mitzpeh Ramon in the Negev, where properly securing trash bins could significantly reduce collisions, as animals are currently drawn to open bins and then struck by vehicles.

Another project that Safe Wildlife Crossings sought public opinion to oppose is a plan to build Road 4431, an access road that would cut through an area where many animals have habitats, including gazelles, striped hyenas, foxes, porcupines and rare birds of prey.

The organization advocates building overpasses and underpasses to ensure the safe passage of animals around highways.

This idea already has been shown to be possible and successful in Israel. For example, a concrete “eco-bridge” was constructed over a newly expanded section of east-west Highway 1 in 2016 to accommodate deer, gazelles, wild boars, foxes, jackals, hyenas, porcupines and reptiles in the area.

Monetary and emotional investment

Despite operating with a small team of seven people – including experts in zoology, ecology, landscape architecture, and environmental planning, as well as volunteers — the organization is making significant progress.

The Safe Wildlife Crossings team, from left: Dr. Alina Raphael, Maayan Chmilevski, Yuliana Volkov, Eli Panov, and cofounders Maya Sigal and Danielle Baram. Photo courtesy of Safe Wildlife Crossings

However, Sigal emphasizes that the biggest challenge is funding.

“We need to have money to pay salaries and also to invest in our projects,” she explains.

The commitment required is also substantial. Volunteers must dedicate at least 10 hours per week. For leaders like Sigal, the emotional investment is even greater.

“We get all the pictures, the videos from the chatbot, and it’s devastating to see this,” she says, referring to the daily reports of wildlife casualties.

At present, the NGO is raising awareness of the dangers associated with the planned expansion of Highway 40, Israel’s second longest highway, which runs south from centrally located Kfar Saba to the Arava in the southeast part of the Negev.

According to Sigal, the planned installation of a concrete barrier along the median poses a threat to wildlife.

“This development is devastating for animals, as they will approach the barrier, realize they can’t cross, and turn back—and get killed by vehicles,” she explains.

Looking ahead, Safe Wildlife Crossings aims to expand its community programs and develop more sophisticated reporting tools.

A soon-to-be-released second version of the chatbot will handle reports of other wildlife injuries, including birds affected by electrocution, and connect users directly with animal treatment clinics and relevant authorities.

For more information, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT