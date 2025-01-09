Israel-based humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization SmartAID has dispatched teams to help fight devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

The wildfires that stretch from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena have already forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. At least five people have so far been confirmed as dead due to the fires.

SmartAID said it will be working with local partners and first responders, including fire departments and grassroots charities, to assist the evacuees and help extinguish the spreading flames.

The NGO said it was reaching out to its sponsors to expand its solar-telecommunication trailer fleet specifically for Los Angeles and greater California. SmartAID specializes in delivering innovative technology to the field.

The organization said the trailers are crucial for supporting local partners and communities during the initial response phase until the government can restore basic infrastructure and allow residents to return to assess their homes.

Shachar Zahavi, founder of SmartAID, said the bond between Israel and the United States is “further empowered and strengthened by our shared commitment to global humanitarian aid and technological innovation.”

“With an abundance of innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech professionals in both nations, technology plays a crucial role in enhancing our collaborative efforts and ensuring that we are better equipped to face any challenge together, especially in times of disasters,” he added.