Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan has sent a medical delegation to North Macedonia in the wake of the devastating fire at a nightclub in the city of Kočani, which killed at least 59 people and injured more than 150 more.

The decision to send the team was made by the Israeli Foreign Ministry following talks between Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his North Macedonian counterpart, Timčo Mucunski.

The delegation of physicians, nurses, and experts in burns and orthopedics from Sheba are expected to provide urgent medical assistance to local hospitals overwhelmed by the disaster.

The delegation will work in cooperation with North Macedonian medical teams and local authorities.

Israel’s Roving Ambassador to North Macedonia Simona Frankel said the delegation “will make every effort to assist local medical teams in treating the injured and addressing the severe impact on the local healthcare system in managing this mass casualty event.”

Dr. Shahar Shapira, who heads Sheba’s Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Aid, said the center “serves as a national infrastructure, ready to provide medical assistance in emergencies anywhere across the globe. As part of this delegation, burn specialists from Sheba’s National Burn Unit are being deployed to North Macedonia to assist local medical teams and deliver lifesaving treatment based on the needs on the ground.”