Israeli hospital rewards innovations from Druze sector

Israel’s largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, recently named the winners of its first-of-a-kind project that saw Druze entrepreneurs with early-stage startups compete for the title of “most innovative.”

The project was initiated by Sheba and Druze community leaders one month before the October 7 Hamas attacks last year, and realized with help from Sheba Impact, ARC Innovation and the nonprofit Ofakim LaAtid (Horizons to the Future), founded by As’ad Subah, a Druze lieutenant colonel in the IDF.

The startup initiative invited budding entrepreneurs to submit their pitches, resulting in 20 submissions.

A panel of judges, including Sheba officials and private investors, selected five finalists to present their projects in a “pitch-off” event.

The founders of AIBIRD, an emerging startup that is developing an artificial intelligence platform to enhance remote and hybrid learning, won the 300,000-shekel ($80,000) first prize.

AIBIRD’s technology analyzes expressions and emotions of schoolchildren while they engage with online videos and learning materials. The data is utilized to calculate their levels of attention and track progress for personalized guidance.

AIBIRD founders pictured with Sheba’s Amir Hassoun, second from left. Photo by Zachary Goldberg/Sheba Medical Center

The company’s founder was inspired by his own child who had trouble remaining engaged in distance-learning classes.

The runner-up was a father-daughter team with a unique and immediate water heating solution that conserves energy, called “Swift.” The device attaches to the solar water heater found on many Israeli roofs and can be used in private homes, hotels, hospitals and more.

Other finalists included PreIn, an AI-powered thermal scanning platform focused on sports medicine; AgriEye, an AI solution for early detection and disease prediction in apple trees; and MultiKol, a startup developing voice analytics for security and identification applications.

All five finalists will receive guidance and mentorship, connecting them with experienced professionals in the hospital’s network. A total of 1 million shekels ($267,000) was designated to award a monetary prize to each of them as well.

Just the beginning

The Druze community makes up nearly 1.6% of Israel’s population, numbering around 150,000 people. The majority serve in the IDF and contribute actively to Israeli society.

Amir Hassoun, director of administration at Sheba’s Rehabilitation Hospital who spearheaded the initiative as a member of the Druze community, said that securing funding is one of the biggest challenges facing Druze tech entrepreneurs in Israel.

“This is more than just a program; it is an investment in the future of our community and our country. We are so proud of these young innovators and grateful for the opportunity to support their journey,” Hassoun said.

Amir Hasson, left, and Prof. Arnon Afek, right. Photo by Zachary Goldberg/Sheba Medical Center

Associate Director General and Acting Director of Sheba General Hospital Prof. Arnon Afek added that the project is “bringing together passionate, young Zionist leaders who want to help shape a better future for our country.”

“People ask me all the time how I stay so optimistic – and it’s because I see this next generation. They’re driven, capable, and, in many ways, they’re already better than we were.”