In a milestone development for Israeli ice sports, the country’s top professional hockey teams are set to make their North American debut, showcasing Israel’s growing presence in the international hockey scene.

The Jerusalem Capitals and HC Tel Aviv, two leading clubs from the Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL), will face off at New York’s UBS Arena on March 23 at 5pm. Tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster on January 6.

This marks the first time Israeli professional hockey teams will compete on North American ice.

UBS Arena is home to the New York Islanders, giving the Israelis a chance to garner international interest among US fans. Those attending the game will have the opportunity to meet Israeli players, participate in interactive hockey challenges and connect with fellow enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.

The growth of professional hockey in sunny Israel might surprise many, but the IEHL has been steadily building its presence, attracting talented players and developing a passionate fan base in a region not traditionally associated with ice sports.

“This game is a monumental step forward for Israeli hockey and a testament to the unifying power of sports,” says IEHL co-owner Marc Brunengraber. “We’re thrilled to bring this historic matchup to UBS Arena and share the passion of Israeli hockey with the world.”

Want to learn more about the event or about Israeli hockey in general? Visit the IEHL on Instagram or contact Israelhockey2021@gmail.com.