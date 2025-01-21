Israeli entrepreneur Avi Nir was recently named to Variety’s 2025 list of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry, often labeled as “the industry bible.”

Nir is the CEO of Keshet Media Group, Israel’s leading media company. The 64-year-old veteran television producer has held the position for the past eight years.

Variety noted that Nir “has been a key figure in driving Israel’s rise to a power player in the global content industry,” through his work at Keshet.

Among the media company’s recent achievements is a deal for its new show “Trust No One,” which tells the story of the Israeli Security Agency, better known as the Shin Bet or “Shabak.”

The rights to the show were sold to the streaming giant Netflix in September 2023, before the show premiered in Israel in January 2025.

https://www.instagram.com/keshetinternational/p/DEnRwHbooRW/

Keshet also hired veteran Hollywood producer Lawrence Bender to work on its upcoming action drama “Red Alert,” which details the events of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The Oscar-winning producer is best known for working on most Quentin Tarantino films.

Variety also noted Keshet’s game shows, including “Boom!” and “Deal With It!,” which have been adapted to foreign markets around the world.

In the past, Keshet also sold the rights to several of its series to Apple TV, including “Prisoners of War,” which the New York Times called “the best international show of the decade.”

The series was later remade by Showtime under the title “Homeland,” for which Nir won an Emmy Award as an executive producer.