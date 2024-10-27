Israeli actors star in Netflix biblical flick ‘Mary’

It has recently been revealed that two Israeli actors were cast as leads in Netflix’s biblical coming-of-age epic “Mary,” which also stars Hollywood legend Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Actress Noa Cohen, 21, plays the titular character, while Ido Tako, 22, portrays Mary’s husband Joseph.

According to the official synopsis, the film tells the story of “Mary’s courageous journey to birth baby Jesus,” and their escape “from the relentless pursuit of King Herod,” played by Hopkins, “to save Jesus’ life at all costs.” It is set to be released on the streaming platform on December 6.

Anthony Hopkins as King Herod on the set of ‘Mary.’ Screenshot via Netflix.com

The film is directed by D.J. Caruso, director of the 2007 hit thriller “Disturbia.”

Caruso told Entertainment Weekly the decision to cast Israeli actors stemmed from the desire to “to ensure authenticity.”

“We auditioned around 75 young women, and somewhere in the middle of that process, Noa stood out. From the moment we witnessed her first cold audition, we knew she was the one,” he said.

“Noa has a unique blend of grace and presence that is striking, yet she remains approachable, able to access the deep emotional core of Mary’s character. Her ability to convey both vulnerability and strength was exactly what we needed for this role.”

Cohen previously starred in “Unit 8200,” a TV series about the elite Israeli Intelligence Corps unit.

The cast of “Mary” also features Israeli actors Ori Pfeffer, Mili Avital, Keren Tzur and Hilla Vidor in episodic roles.