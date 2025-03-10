Israel on Sunday unveiled its official song entry for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, an emotional power ballad titled “New Day Will Rise.”

The track is performed by Yuval Raphael, who will represent Israel at this year’s competition, set to take place in Basel, Switzerland between May 13 and May 17.

The song was written by an Israeli singer-songwriter Keren Peles, who serves as a judge on “HaKochav HaBa” (“Rising Star”), a reality show that each year picks Israel’s representative for the song competition.

“New Day Will Rise” is written and performed in three languages – English, French and Hebrew – and is described as an anthem to healing.

The music video for the song entry features a group of young people singing and dancing on a green pasture, reminiscent of the festival goers at the Nova music festival, where 364 Israelis were murdered on October 7, 2023.

Nova survivor

Raphael is a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, and a niece of the Israeli skincare entrepreneur Ronit Raphael.

She hid inside a nearby bomb shelter along with 50 other people when the attack began. Many of those kidnapped into Gaza that day were abducted from the “death shelter,” including Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Raphael survived the attack by hiding under a pile of dead bodies for eight hours. She is one of only 11 people who came out of that bomb shelter alive.

The 24-year-old songstress emerged victorious in the HaKochav HaBa competition in January, winning the chance to become Israel’s representative at the Eurovision.

She will participate in the first semi-final on May 15, hoping to qualify for the Grand Final on May 18.